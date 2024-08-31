‘Deeply grateful to Mumbai’: Investor Ashish Kacholia mocks Bengaluru traffic after missing flight

Ashish Kacholia missed his Bangalore to Mumbai flight due to an inaccurate estimate by Google Maps

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated31 Aug 2024, 10:27 AM IST
‘Deeply grateful to Mumbai’: Investor Ashish Kacholia mocks Bengaluru traffic after missing flight(EquityMaster)

Bangalore: Ace investor, and co-founder of Hungama Digital, Ashish Kacholia missed his Bengaluru to Mumbai flight on Thursday after Google Maps failed to correctly estimate the time it might take to reach the airport.

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru is quite far from the city, a fact that has drawn considerable criticism from commuters. Kacholia, co-founder of Hungama Digital, had to travel over 50 km from HSR Layout to KIA. Google Maps estimated this journey would take 1 hour and 45 minutes. However, Kacholia faced a setback when the trip took twice as long due to Bangalore's unpredictable traffic and weather conditions.

Despite the estimate, the actual travel time extended to 3 hours, compounded by rain that began during Kacholia's trip.

Also Read | Multibagger Man Industries share price: Buy or Sell this Ashish Kacholia stock?

“Yesterday missed my flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai because journey took 3 hours instead of 1.45 as shown by Google Maps,” the Hungama co-founder wrote on the social media platform X.

 

Mumbai praise serves as a dig for Bangalore

The investor further took a dig at Bangalore infrastructure by thanking BMC, the municipal corporation of Mumbai. “Deeply grateful to Mumbai administration @mybmc for investing in infrastructure to keep traffic moving in maximum city,” the Mumbai-based investor wrote on X.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Thieves smash windows of parked cars, decamp with laptops, valuables

Meanwhile, one X user added to Kacholia's jibe, and posted a hilarious comment. “Cabbies in B'luru should compulsorily offer washroom breaks in between rides (just like overnight buses do),” said the user. Another user questioned the Hungama co-founder on whether he was mocking Google Maps or Bangalore.

Ashish Kacholia, the ‘Big Whale’

Ashish Kacholia began his financial journey in the 1990s. He gained valuable experience at firms like Prime Securities and Edelweiss before founding Lucky Securities in 1995. His investment decisions had earned him the nick-name ‘Big Whale’ in financial circles.

Also Read | Railway PSU stocks give zero return in one month. Opportunity for bottom fishing

Kacholia co-founded Hungama Digital with Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the late Indian billionaire investor.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Aug 2024, 10:27 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends‘Deeply grateful to Mumbai’: Investor Ashish Kacholia mocks Bengaluru traffic after missing flight

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.80
    03:58 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)

    Bandhan Bank

    200.70
    03:54 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    6.7 (3.45%)

    GAIL India

    237.55
    03:53 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    5.45 (2.35%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,632.95
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -5.55 (-0.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    472.50
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    33.45 (7.62%)

    Jindal Stainless

    792.00
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    55.55 (7.54%)

    Au Small Finance Bank

    688.85
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    48.05 (7.5%)

    Radico Khaitan

    1,944.90
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    126.95 (6.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,333.00532.00
      Chennai
      73,613.00388.00
      Delhi
      73,181.00-1,052.00
      Kolkata
      73,109.0028.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue