DeepSeek is the newest AI tool that has been making waves since its release. But did you know that the chatbot failed to solve the most basic riddle?

‘Wait this may be another angle,’ ‘wait,’ was the string of responses that DeepSeek came up with, after it struggled for nearly two minutes to solve the riddle. Eventually, it could not come up with the correct answer.

Do you think you would be able to solve the riddle? Here's what happened.

Deep Seek fails to solve basic riddle An X user recently tried to trick DeepSeek by rephrasing a popular riddle as a very simple problem, one that most humans are likely to solve within seconds. Quite unexpectedly, DeepSeek struggled for over two minutes to solve the riddle, and yet could not come up with a logical response. Some netizens commented that the simple riddle ‘broke’ DeepSeek.

The riddle that 'broke' DeepSeek The riddle goes as follows:

A woman and her cousin are in a car accident, and sadly the woman is killed. The cousin is rushed to surgery. After taking one look at the cousin, the doctor exclaims: "I can't operate on this boy! He's my cousin! How is this possible?

“The answer lies in the doctor's relationship to the boy. The doctor is the boy's mother, but here's the twist: the doctor is the woman who died. Wait, no —the woman died in the accident. Let's clarify…” DeepSeek responded, clearly confused.

Is ChatGPT o1- preview better than DeepSeek? It might be interesting to know that ChatGPT o1-preview, however, was able to solve a similar riddle within seconds. Months back, a Reddit user posted about how none of his students were able to solve a riddle, yet ChatGPT o1-preview came up with an answer within just 12 seconds.

"Neither GPT-3.5, nor 4.0, nor even o1-mini managed to decipher it. o1-mini explored many avenues for several minutes, came close, but ultimately failed as well.