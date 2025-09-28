Delhi airport: CRPF ‘creep’ secretly takes photos of social media influencer, gets caught: ‘He had pictures of my legs’

Influencer Aayesha Khan shared an Instagram Reel about a troubling incident at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 on September 16. She said a man had secretly clicked her pictures while pretending to be on a call.

"When I confronted him, he kept denying it — until I asked to see his phone. He had the photos. He had pictures of my legs,” she wrote.

The most shocking part, she said, was that the man was a CRPF personnel, meant to ensure public safety. Aayesha questioned where women could feel safe if harassment happened even inside airports under surveillance.

“And when those tasked with protecting us violate that trust, it’s more than just misconduct — it’s betrayal,” she wrote.

“I am done being quiet. This isn’t okay. This shouldn’t be ignored. We need accountability. We need change,” she added.

She took a video of the person deleting the photos from his phone. After deleting the photographs, the man showed his photo gallery to Khan.

“Hata dia. Wo automatic laga hua tha (I’ve removed the photos. It was clicked automatically),” the man said.

“I’ve been watching you doing it. You’re as old as my father. Have some shame,” Aayesha retorted.

Mixed response on social media Social media reacted strongly to the Instagram Reel. However, the comments show a mixed response.

“Proud of you to stand up for yourself,” wrote one of them.

“Can’t trust no one! That’s scary,” posted another.

Some users criticised the influencer for posting “bold” photographs on her public account on Instagram.

“He should have visited your Instagram profile,” came a sarcastic reply.

“Why don’t you make your account private?” asked another user.

“Same girl will make a video on Get Ready With Me,” came another sarcastic comment.

Another user wrote, “What's the problem .....you are already posting your pictures on social media ....everybody is watching it .......”

“If you have a problem with this then why is your instagram account public and crowded with the bikini posts tb sharam nahi aayi (aren’t you ashamed)?” came from another user.

Some other users disagreed and countered the justification of the man’s behaviour simply because the influencer has an open social media account.

“It’s not about what she posts, what she wears, it’s about that man’s intent what he was thinking,” a user posted.

Another user commented, “Seriously, bro? CRPF, too?