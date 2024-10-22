Delhi AQI: Air quality at ‘very poor’ 382 in Anand Vihar, Centre imposes GRAP Stage II from today

Delhi AQI: GRAP Stage II bans coal and firewood use, affecting eateries and diesel generators. AQI reached 310 on October 21, marking ‘very poor’ air quality, primarily due to transportation and stubble burning.

Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated22 Oct 2024, 08:19 AM IST
Delhi AQI: File image view of the Delhi's AIIMS Hospital covered in a thin layer of smog as the capital city battles air quality drop to 'very poor' levels' as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Delhi AQI: File image view of the Delhi’s AIIMS Hospital covered in a thin layer of smog as the capital city battles air quality drop to ’very poor’ levels’ as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).(ANI Photo)

Delhi AQI: The air quality index (AQI) in national capital Delhi was recorded at an “unhealthy” 214 as of 6.47 am on October 22, 2024, data from aqi.in showed. Further, in Anand Vihar area of the capital, a layer of smog has engulfed the locality, with AQI at a “very poor” 382, according to the CPCB.

It added that the real-time PM2.5 concentration in the city is 10.5 times above the recommended limit given by the WHO's 24 hours air quality guidelines value.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average AQI in Delhi was recorded at 310 at 4 pm on October 21 (Monday) and of the city's 36 monitoring stations, 26 were recorded to be in the red zone. Red zone implies AQI in “very poor” category, as per the data.

Main Factors for Poor AQI Levels

The major factors contributing to poor air quality in the national capital is dust pollution, high level of transportation, and stubble burning.

Emissions from transportation account for approximately 10.9 per cent of Delhi's air pollution, according to the Centre's Decision Support System for Air Quality Management.

Meanwhile, other contributing factors include farm fires, with 65 reported in Punjab, two in Haryana and 25 in Uttar Pradesh, according to satellite data on October 21.

GRAP Stage II Effective Today

On October 21, the city recorded “very poor” quality air, with the AQI reaching 310 and prompting the enforcement of the second stage of the city's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP Stage II), as per a PTI report.

GRAP Stage II will be imposed starting today (October 22) in the national capital. It bans the use of coal and firewood, including in tandoors at hotels, restaurants, and open eateries, as well as diesel generator sets (except for emergency and essential services), it said.

What is GRAP?

GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the Delhi and surrounding areas based on the severity of air quality levels.

The GRAP classifies the air quality in the Delhi-NCR under four different stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI>450).

As per the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:22 Oct 2024, 08:19 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsDelhi AQI: Air quality at ‘very poor’ 382 in Anand Vihar, Centre imposes GRAP Stage II from today

