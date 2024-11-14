Delhi's air quality has plummeted into the severe category, with AQI levels exceeding 400. Residents express frustration over schools remaining open and the lack of action to address the ongoing pollution crisis affecting health and quality of life.

Delhi AQI Today: Delhi's air quality has reached alarming levels on 14 November, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) plummeted into the "severe" category. The AQI hit a staggering 434 at 6 am, marking the worst air quality in the national capital this season.

Areas Across Delhi Record Alarming AQI Levels Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) highlights critical AQI levels in various areas, with Anand Vihar recording an AQI of 473, Alipur at 424, and Ashok Vihar at 471. Other areas like IGI Airport T3, Dwarka, Rohini, and Wazirpur also reported AQI levels well into the "severe" zone, underscoring the city’s ongoing pollution crisis.

Why Is Delhi's Air Quality So Poor? The unprecedented pollution spike has been attributed to a combination of factors, including dense fog and stagnant air conditions.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) called the event an “episodic" occurrence, linked to dense fog trapping pollutants and reducing visibility.

The city also recorded the lowest daytime temperature of the season, with the maximum temperature dropping from 32.8°C to 27.8°C in just a day, exacerbating the situation.

Netizens React to Delhi's Pollution The poor air quality has sparked outrage on social media, with many residents expressing frustration over the lack of action.

One user wrote, “Delhi today at 4 pm. An AQI of 0-50 is 'good,' above 150 is 'unhealthy,' and over 300 is 'hazardous.' Our national capital #Delhi has broken all records and is turning into a dying city. Still, we are lacking civic responsibility and commitment to a civilized urban community."

Another user shared, “Breaking the instrument! Today’s #AQI is so high, will a handful of smog guns help us breathe! Delhi is gasping for breath."

Others complained about the persistent smell of burning leaves and hazardous conditions, particularly in Delhi NCR areas like Noida.

One netizen stated, “This is Delhi NCR (Noida) today. It literally smells like burning leaves. AQI is over 900."

“Delhites suggest getting a mask & eye drops the same way you would recommend packing a sweater. Genuine question- why is it not declared a public health holiday?" sarcastically mentioned one netizen.

"In Delhi pollution's terms AQI improves from severe to poor', wrote another netizen.

Schools Open Despite Hazardous Air Quality The severe pollution levels have raised concerns about the safety of children, with many questioning why schools remain open despite the hazardous conditions.

A concerned parent wrote, “Delhi AQI is so bad, you can literally see the air. It is torture sending kids to school in this weather. Why are the schools still open?"

"Why are schools not being closed when #delhiAQI has reached 480 severe levels? Eyes are burning 🔥, so difficult to breathe, and small children are exposed to such worst conditions early in the morning. What are you waiting for?@AtishiAAP @PMOIndia @delhieducation @CMODelhi", questioned a netizen.

What’s Next for Delhi’s AQI? The CAQM has indicated that with stronger winds expected to pick up, pollutant concentration may start to decrease, and the AQI is likely to move into the "very poor" category in the coming days.

However, Delhi residents continue to endure the severe pollution, which is affecting their health and quality of life.

Understanding Delhi AQI Today For context, AQI readings from 0-50 are considered "good," 51-100 "satisfactory," 101-200 "moderate," 201-300 "poor," 301-400 "very poor," 401-450 "severe," and anything above 450 falls into the "severe plus" category. With Delhi AQI today exceeding 400 in several parts of the city, the air quality is not just poor, it is a major health hazard.