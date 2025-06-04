Delhi auto driver earns ₹5–8 lakhs a month: ‘No MBA, no startup, just pure hustle’

A Delhi auto driver is earning a whopping ₹5–8 lakhs a month -- an income that even IT directors or chartered accountants may struggle to achieve - and that too without even driving his auto. The driver, who stations himself outside the US Consulate, has built a “brilliant business” - without any app, funding, or fancy technology - simply by offering to keep the bags of visitors attending appointments at the consulate in his vehicle. Rahul Rupani, a product leader at Lenskart and seasoned entrepreneur, shared this story on LinkedIn, where it has since gained massive traction for its sheer ingenuity.



Rupani recounted his experience while waiting for his visa appointment. “Security told me I couldn’t carry my bag inside, with no lockers or alternatives — just, ‘Figure it out,’” he said. Standing unsure on the footpath, an auto driver offered a simple solution: “Sir, bag de do. Safe rakhunga, mera roz ka hai. ₹1,000 charge hai.” (Sir, give me your bag. I will keep it safe. My daily rate is ₹1,000.)



