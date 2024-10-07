Delhi cafe under radar after social media user finds cockroach in coffee; netizens say, ‘Health means nothing to them’

A customer found a dead cockroach in their iced latte at a Khan Market cafe, raising serious hygiene concerns. Staff's nonchalant apologies added to the dissatisfaction, leading to doubts about the cafe's cleanliness and comparisons to better-regulated street cafes abroad.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published7 Oct 2024, 03:36 PM IST

Delhi cafe under radar after social media user finds cockroach in coffee; netizens say, 'Health means nothing to them'(Reddit/delhi/WaltzSimple6037)

A customer in Delhi discovered a dead cockroach in their takeaway iced latte. Initially mistaking it for a coffee bean, the customer, known as "WaltzSimple6037" on Reddit, was horrified after realising the truth. The cafe where the cockroach was allegedly found is L'Opéra Khan Market.

As per the menu on Zomato, a 365ml iced latte at the cafe is priced at 315. The menu says it is around 63kcal.

A screengrab from the cafe's menu

However, the user shared a photo of the bill, showing that the iced latte cost him 335.

A photo of the bill

Despite returning to the cafe to report the issue, they felt the staff’s apologies lacked genuine concern. The incident has raised concerns about hygiene standards at the eatery, with the customer expressing doubts about the establishment's cleanliness.

“I visited Lopera today in Khan Market and ordered an iced latte to go. When I opened the drink, I thought I saw a coffee bean floating around, but when I flipped it over, it was a freaking COCKROACH,” the user wrote on Reddit.

“I’m seriously questioning how clean this place is now. What made it worse was how the staff handled it—they were so nonchalant and just kept saying sorry like robots, no real concern at all. If hygiene is this bad at such a well-known cafe, I can’t even imagine what it's like at other places in India,” the user added.

A social media user noted hygiene concerns, questioning the lack of pest control despite the cafe's high rent. The user compared this to street cafes in cities like Bangkok and China, which are well-regulated and display hygiene ratings.

Netizens' reactions

“I can never trust food from outside now,” wrote one user, while another commented, “Extra protein in every meal.”

“Please report it or complain at idk FSSAI or any kind of police. Warna yeh log nhi sudh renge (They’ll never improve otherwise),” posted another.

“I know some of these people personally and their mentality. 99% of these mainstream outlets are there for the money and most of them are under heavy loans/expenses. They will do anything to cover for their expenses and your health means nothing to them,” wrote another.

