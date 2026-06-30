Delhi CEO recalls employee's death, says, 'I remain guilty even today': 'He wasn't murdered...'

A heartfelt LinkedIn post by a Delhi-based entrepreneur about the death of a young employee nearly 10 years ago has resonated widely on social media, with users applauding his candid admission that he still carries a sense of guilt over the incident.

Vivek Mehra, founder and CEO of Vikramshila Research, revisited the tragedy in a post marking the anniversary of the employee's death. Mehra said the incident occurred when he was serving as CEO of the publishing company Sage Publishing and shared a photograph of the young employee, saying he had never been able to forget him.

"Do you know who this young lad is? Chances are you don't. On this day many years ago this person passed away. He didn't die in an accident. He wasn't murdered. He died because he lived alone, fell ill and couldn't get medical assistance in time," Mehra wrote.

Reflecting on the incident, he added, "It happened on my watch as the CEO of the company he worked for."

According to Mehra, the employee was the only son of a widowed mother and had relocated from a small town to Dehradun in search of employment.

'The guilt hasn't gotten any less' Mehra said the employee's absence initially went unnoticed, and by the time colleagues began looking for him, it was too late.

"No one missed him for many days when he didn't report to work. No one checked on him. But when HR asked around, it was too late," he wrote.

The founder said the incident deeply affected him and continues to weigh on his conscience. He recalled sending a compensation cheque to the employee's mother, explaining that her son had died while employed by the company. However, she declined to accept it.

"I was devastated then, as I remain guilty even to this day. I sent his grieving mother a compensation check since he died while working for the company. She refused it. The guilt hasn't gotten any less," Mehra wrote.

Calling the incident one of the defining lessons of his career, he said he had never publicly shared the employee's photograph or spoken about him over the past decade.

"It was a lesson I haven't forgotten and it's almost a decade now. I haven't posted his photo or written about him for all these years. But this morning I wondered how many remembered him. If you do, please post his name to me," he added.

Mehra concluded his post by writing, “I haven't forgotten him. Stay blessed wherever you are you young soul that continues to haunt me.”

The post drew responses from several former colleagues, who identified the employee as Tanay Negi, a member of the Journals Production team.

One former colleague also clarified that Negi had not been left entirely alone during his illness and shared additional details about the events leading up to his death.

"Tanay Negi- was part of the Journals Production team. I would like to add one important correction, his supervisor, our entire team, and I were with him from the very beginning. He was checked on regularly, taken to the hospital without delay, and at no point was he alone in Dehradun," the user wrote.

"Time flies, but I still remember meeting him just 15 minutes before the plug was pulled. Some memories never leave you," the comment added.

The former colleague also said the tragedy prompted significant changes within the organisation, including mandatory health check-ups and a stronger emphasis on employee well-being, work-life balance and healthier living.

Social media users react: Mehra's post received widespread appreciation from LinkedIn users, many of whom commended him for openly acknowledging the tragedy and highlighting the importance of prioritising employee welfare.

"I admire your compassion, and your commitment to employee well being. This is all the more important today, with the changes in work place and society contributing to increased incidences of mental breakdown, withdrawal and depression. We need more corporate leaders like you. The government should also step up its act in proactively handling cases like this," one user commented.