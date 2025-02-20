Rekha Gupta takes charge as Delhi CM; social media reacts with memes, netizens say ‘sabki pasand…’

  • Following Rekha Gupta's appointment as the Delhi CM, social media has been abuzz with memes

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated20 Feb 2025, 04:09 PM IST
Rekha Gupta takes charge as Delhi CM; social media reacts with memes, netizens say ‘sabki pasand…’(AFP)

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta: BJP candidate Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the Delhi Chief Minister on Thursday, February 20. Gupta beat many heavyweight CM hopefuls like Parvesh Verma and Vijendra Gupta.

Rekha Gupta's appointment as the Delhi CM has also sparked a meme fest on social media, with several users pointing out how the candidate from Shalimar Bagh turned out to be 'BJP's trusted candidate' after 27 years of drought in the capital.

In an X post, one user shared a collage of four photos of Hema Malini, Rekha Gupta, Jaya Bachchan and Sushma Swaraj. “Hema Rekha Jaya aur Sushma Sabki Pasand Bhajpa" (Hema, Rekha, Jaya, and Sushma, everyone’s choice is BJP) #RekhaGupta," reads the post's caption.

The first thought that is bound to cross anyone's mind while reading the caption is how similar it is to the popular jingle of Nirma detergent. Netizens on X quickly made the connect, and the post went viral, garnering over 72,000 views.

Take a look at the ‘Rekha Sushma’ meme here:

Other memes about Rekha Gupta

The ‘Hema Rekha Sushma’ meme is just one in the series of memes that are going viral on social media.

Another viral meme shows a popular scene from the animated movie Penguins of Madagascar, with each of the penguins who have been named Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia and Rebel Kid, saluting another penguin, who has been labelled as Rekha Gupta.

Rekha Gupta and Ranveer Allahbadia meme

The penguins' meme comes in the light of the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy, where the YouTuber has been under fire since he made a controversial joke about watching parents have sex.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s old tweet about Arvind Kejriwal has resurfaced. “Meet the new Delhi CM. But Ranveer and Samay are spoiling the society,” a user posted on Reddit while sharing the screenshot of an old tweet by the new Delhi CM.

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly Election, BJP's Rekha Gupta emerged victorious in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly Constituency, defeating AAP's Bandana Kumari with a margin of 29,595 votes.

Business NewsNewsTrendsRekha Gupta takes charge as Delhi CM; social media reacts with memes, netizens say ‘sabki pasand…’
First Published:20 Feb 2025, 04:09 PM IST
