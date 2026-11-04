Delhi company gifts employees ₹70,000 iPhone 16s for Diwali, internet reacts: ‘Aapko kya mila?’

"No competition, Aapko kya mila (what did you get?)" a Delhi-based financial services firm wrote on social media, sharing a video showing iPhones placed on employees' desks as Diwali gifts. The video, which has gone viral, has amassed over 3 million views and left people in disbelief, with several doubting whether it was AI-generated.

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The video, shared on the company's official Instagram account, shows boxes of iPhone 16s, worth around ₹70,000 each, tied with ribbons and placed on employees' desks. Later, some women employees can be seen holding the luxury phones and smiling for the cameras.

The gesture has drawn the attention of several social media users amid the festive season, as many companies usually give sweets, nuts, online shopping vouchers, etc.

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People flooded the comments section, with several applauding the company's gesture and playfully asking whether there were any vacancies. Others asked whether the video was AI-generated.

iPhone 16 features Solid performance with long-term reliability The phone runs on Apple’s A18 chipset paired with 8 GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance across apps, games and emerging on-device AI features. Apple’s long software support cycle makes it a safe future-proof option for those planning to keep their phone for several years.

Improved camera hardware The 48-megapixel main sensor, refreshed ultra-wide lens and dedicated Camera Control button collectively elevate the photography experience. Faster access to shooting tools and better low-light results help the iPhone 16 hold its own against newer rivals.

Another company gifts four Kia Sonet SUVs to employees The incident comes days after a pharmaceutical company gifted four brand-new Kia Sonet SUVs to its top-performing employees. MK Bhatia, a social worker and founder of MITS Healthcare in Panchkula, handed over the keys to the cars to the employees. Images and videos of the gesture went viral on social media.

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In the video, Bhatia arrives at the dealership in a BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, where four SUVs stand covered in black cloth. The employees unveil their respective vehicles one by one as their colleagues cheer them on. The celebrations then continue with cake-cutting and dancing.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on social media-generated content. Live Mint couldn't independently verify its claim and doesn't endorse them.)

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According to a report by Cartoq, the initiative aims to recognise employees' strong performance. One of the employees said he had been with the company for five years before being selected for the reward.

MITS Healthcare launches lucky draw for employees MITS Healthcare has also launched a lucky draw for employees who have completed at least 18 months with the company. Open to staff at all levels, from security guards to senior officials, the initiative aims to give more employees an opportunity to win a car.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.