Delhi content creator, 23, reveals ₹1.12 lakh monthly income after quitting ₹60K job

A 23-year-old Delhi-based content creator has revealed how she earned ₹1.12 lakh through brand collaborations in September, making it her highest-earning month since she started creating content 1.5 years ago.

Upasana, who has nearly 14,000 followers on Instagram, shared a breakdown of her September income in a video. She said she landed six brand collaborations during the month, including a user-generated content (UGC) deal worth ₹15,000.

The other five collaborations involved posts on her Instagram account and brought in a combined ₹97,000. Upasana, however, noted that some of the collaborations have not been published yet.

“This brings the September total to ₹1,12,000,” she said. According to the creator, it was the first time her monthly earnings from content creation had crossed ₹1 lakh.

Upasana's ₹ 60,000-a-month job The earnings update comes days after Upasana spoke about leaving her job last year when she was 22. In a video posted four days ago, she said, “It’s been exactly one year since I quit my ₹60K job at 22.”

She said the decision meant giving up her financial independence and returning to her parents' home without knowing what she would do next.

“The starting months were really blank... no earning source, just living off my savings,” she recalled.

Upasana said her situation gradually changed after she found a source of income, although her earnings were not consistent at first.

Here's the link to the viral post

'My mental health had hit rock bottom' The content creator also opened up about her experience at her previous job, saying her mental health had “hit rock bottom”.

After moving back home, she said she began spending more time with her family and dogs. Despite losing some of her independence, she felt happier and said her day-to-day life improved.

“I laugh every day, I stay happy, except some hormonal days,” she said.

Upasana also made it clear that she did not consider herself completely financially established yet. She said she would not claim to have “made it” without a traditional job, but believes she now earns enough to support herself.

“This is definitely not the end game because I know better things are coming in the future,” she said.

What people said about her journey Her posts prompted several users to share their reactions and encouragement.

One user wrote, “What I like most about this generation is that they’re not afraid to take risks, something we’re never taught in school. More power to you!”

“Another motivation for me to start content creation asap,” another person commented.

A third user wrote, “Congratulations. Instagram does do wonders. I am on my journey to do the same.”

She has not received the ₹1.12 lakh yet

While the September figure is ₹1.12 lakh, Upasana clarified in the caption that the money had not yet been credited to her account.

She explained that brands operate on different payment cycles, meaning the amount represents her earnings from collaborations secured during the month rather than money already received.