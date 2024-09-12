The IMD has forecasted moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds throughout the day. Cloudy skies are expected to prevail in Delhi, with the city's weather remaining cool.

Heavy rain in the early hours of Thursday, September 12, led to waterlogging in various parts of Delhi, disrupting traffic across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the capital city, warning of significant traffic disruptions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IMD has forecast moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds throughout the day. Cloudy skies are expected to prevail in Delhi, and the city's weather will remain cool.

Temperatures have dropped, with the maximum and minimum expected to be around 23°C and 26.81°C, both lower than usual for this time of year. According to an India Meteorological Department official, the highest temperature for the day is likely to hover around 30°C. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Areas such as Green Park, Indira Gandhi International Airport, South Extension, and Minto Bridge reported rainfall early in the morning.

What routes to avoid as per IMD in Delhi? Waterlogging and traffic jams have been particularly severe on Rohtak Road, affecting the carriageway from Nangloi to Tikri Border. The Delhi Traffic Police have advised commuters to avoid Mundka and seek alternative routes.

The weather also caused disruptions on Wednesday, with moderate rainfall leading to similar waterlogging and traffic jams. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of major traffic issues, potential power outages, and damage to vulnerable structures today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The city recorded 6 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, with an additional 2.4 mm recorded between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Weather conditions are expected to improve by September 13, with light rain predicted. Clearer skies are anticipated by September 15.