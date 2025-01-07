Delhi-based entrepreneur, Aryan Kocchar, sparked a debate on social media after he shared that living with parents in 20s, isn't a ‘sign of failure’. Instead, the FinFloww co-founder stressed that it was a financially wise decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Might get me canceled but: Living with parents in your mid-20s isn't a 'failure'—it's financial wisdom in a world where rent eats 50% of your income. But hey, keep chasing 'independence' while you're broke, lonely, and eating ramen for dinner. Choose your struggles wisely," Kocchar wrote on X.

The post quickly gained traction on social media, amassing over four lakh views. While some users agreed with the Delhi based entrepreneur's 'financial wisdom', others pointed out that living away from comfort zones helps a person grow.

The dal-chawal debate One user wrote, “You don’t grow out of the environment you were first moulded in. Being broke, lonely, and eating ramen will ignite the fire you need to be self-made. Living with parents keeps you a carbon copy of them.

Aryan Kocchar quickly countered the user stating that most of his ‘founder’ friends live at home, and “eat dal-chawal".

"Living with parents is a bonus when you can stay with parents and work in the same city. Not everyone has that privilege. Not everyone wants to stay away from parents by choice," commented another user.

“Independence is the only thing parents (ought to) prepare their kids for. That’s the whole point of “raising" kids. It means carrying your own baggage, making decisions and living with the consequences. And that’s a good thing!" a third user added.