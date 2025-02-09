‘No notice, no interviews, no savings’: Delhi girl recalls friend quitting job with no backup; here’s what happened next

Surviving a toxic workplace culture is difficult, and it takes more strength to leave that culture without any job offer, interview, or savings. A Delhi-based woman shared a story of her friend's struggle with a draining corporate job and his bold move to leave it without any backup plan.

A LinkedIn post by Tabassum Hasan, Founder of Yesterday Skincare, has sparked discussions around the risks of staying in an unfulfilling job. In her post, Hasan shared the story of her friend, who left his job without serving a notice period because “he couldn't take it anymore.”

Although many assumed that “he had ruined his career” as he even struggled for months, recalled Hasan while mentioning that her friend never regretted his decision.

“No steady income, no interviews — but he was finally happy. There was no toxicity or unnecessary pressure.”

What happened next after leaving job without plan? After struggling for months, he finally got another job, which was far better than his previous one and had a positive environment.

“Today, he’s making more than he ever did. And that old job? He laughs when he remembers it.”

‘Staying was the real risk’ Sharing the essence of her friend's story, Tabassum Hassan underlined the importance of evaluating the pros and cons of staying in an unfulfilling job.

“Later as we talked about it, he said something that stuck with me: “Staying was the real risk. I was already losing... just slowly.”” Tabassum added in her post.

She also mentioned how leaving his job helped him to prepare harder for his next set of interviews and focus on his goals.

