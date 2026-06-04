Delhi heat wave: I asked ChatGPT to plan my lunches for next 5 days; AI gives 30-minute recipes for light, cooling meals

Amid the Delhi heat wave, I asked ChatGPT to plan my lunches for the next 5 days. My conditions: I want light, cooling meals. I have 30 minutes, curd, vegetables and leftover rice.
I live in Delhi, and the heat wave has become intense. Temperatures are going beyond 40°C. By lunchtime, I usually feel dehydrated, sluggish and uninterested in heavy food. I want help planning my lunches for the next 5 days using what I already have at home.
Please assume I have a maximum of 30 minutes to prepare lunch each day. I already have curd, vegetables and leftover cooked rice. I want light, cooling, digestion-friendly lunches. I prefer low effort and minimal cleanup. I still want the meals to feel satisfying and not like diet food.
I want a practical Delhi heat wave lunch system designed around:
For each day, include exact meal, ingredients, preparation steps, total preparation time, hydration score, fullness score, cooling score and cleanup effort.
Please prioritise curd, leftover rice, cucumber, tomatoes, mint, seasonal vegetables, simple tempering and minimal gas usage.
Please also suggest:
Then build:
Day 1: lowest effort
Day 2: highest hydration
Day 3: most filling
Day 4: best for work productivity
Day 5: feels like comfort food
Also explain what lunch mistakes worsen heat exhaustion:
Do not give wellness clichés. Give me a climate-aware, low-effort and realistic 5-day lunch plan for surviving Delhi heatwaves using curd, vegetables and leftover rice.
At 40°C+ in Delhi, your lunch has one job: to cool you without crashing you.
When temperatures rise, your body diverts blood toward cooling and sweating. Digestion becomes less enthusiastic. Appetite drops. Heavy lunches feel worse because digestion itself generates heat. Hydration quietly affects concentration and mood. That “food coma” after lunch is often heat plus dehydration, not laziness.
Cold food does not necessarily cool you down. Moderately cool, water-rich, lightly salted meals usually feel better.
Curd helps because it is cooling and protein-containing. Rice digests relatively easily. Cucumber, tomatoes and herbs increase water content and reduce meal heaviness.
Cucumber Curd Rice Bowl
Ingredients
Steps
Mix everything. Add chilled water if thick.
Optional side:
Drink:
Protein:
Watermelon-Mint Rice Salad + Chaas
Ingredients
Steps
Assemble cold.
Optional side:
Drink:
Protein:
Vegetable Dahi Pulao (Warm-Light)
Ingredients
Steps
Quick vegetable sauté. Mix with rice. Serve with curd.
Optional side:
Drink:
Protein:
Day 4: Best for Work Productivity
Chilled Herbed Rice Bowl
Ingredients
Steps
Blend herbs with curd. Toss.
Optional side:
Drink:
Protein:
South-Style Curd Rice Upgrade
Ingredients
Steps
Mix warm rice with curd. Cool slightly.
Optional side:
Drink
Protein:
Too much chilli = feels hotter later
Fried food = digestion load rises
Excess sugar = energy spike, then crash
Giant portions = afternoon sleepiness
Icy soft drinks = refreshing briefly, then thirst returns
One final observation: you may not actually need a lighter lunch.
You may need more salt, more water-rich food and smaller portions eaten earlier.
Delhi heat often disguises itself as a loss of appetite.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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