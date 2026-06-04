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Delhi heat wave: I asked ChatGPT to plan my lunches for next 5 days; AI gives 30-minute recipes for light, cooling meals

Amid the Delhi heat wave, I asked ChatGPT to plan my lunches for next 5 days. AI gave me 30-minute recipes for light, cooling meals.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated4 Jun 2026, 07:30 AM IST
Delhi heat wave: I asked ChatGPT to plan my lunches for next 5 days; AI gives 30-minute recipes for light, cooling meals
Delhi heat wave: I asked ChatGPT to plan my lunches for next 5 days; AI gives 30-minute recipes for light, cooling meals(ChatGPT)
AI Quick Read

Amid the Delhi heat wave, I asked ChatGPT to plan my lunches for the next 5 days. My conditions: I want light, cooling meals. I have 30 minutes, curd, vegetables and leftover rice.

My ChatGPT Prompt

I live in Delhi, and the heat wave has become intense. Temperatures are going beyond 40°C. By lunchtime, I usually feel dehydrated, sluggish and uninterested in heavy food. I want help planning my lunches for the next 5 days using what I already have at home.

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Please assume I have a maximum of 30 minutes to prepare lunch each day. I already have curd, vegetables and leftover cooked rice. I want light, cooling, digestion-friendly lunches. I prefer low effort and minimal cleanup. I still want the meals to feel satisfying and not like diet food.

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I want a practical Delhi heat wave lunch system designed around:

  • Extreme summer temperatures
  • Hydration
  • Digestion
  • Appetite changes in heat
  • Sustained afternoon energy
  • Indian eating habits

Build a 5-day lunch plan.

For each day, include exact meal, ingredients, preparation steps, total preparation time, hydration score, fullness score, cooling score and cleanup effort.

Please prioritise curd, leftover rice, cucumber, tomatoes, mint, seasonal vegetables, simple tempering and minimal gas usage.

Please also suggest:

  • One optional side
  • One drink pairing
  • One protein add-on (veg and non-veg)

Then build:

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Day 1: lowest effort

Day 2: highest hydration

Day 3: most filling

Day 4: best for work productivity

Day 5: feels like comfort food

Also explain what lunch mistakes worsen heat exhaustion:

  • Too much spice
  • Fried food
  • Excess sugar
  • Large portions
  • cold soft drinks

Do not give wellness clichés. Give me a climate-aware, low-effort and realistic 5-day lunch plan for surviving Delhi heatwaves using curd, vegetables and leftover rice.

ChatGPT’s Response

At 40°C+ in Delhi, your lunch has one job: to cool you without crashing you.

When temperatures rise, your body diverts blood toward cooling and sweating. Digestion becomes less enthusiastic. Appetite drops. Heavy lunches feel worse because digestion itself generates heat. Hydration quietly affects concentration and mood. That “food coma” after lunch is often heat plus dehydration, not laziness.

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Cold food does not necessarily cool you down. Moderately cool, water-rich, lightly salted meals usually feel better.

Curd helps because it is cooling and protein-containing. Rice digests relatively easily. Cucumber, tomatoes and herbs increase water content and reduce meal heaviness.

Day 1: Lowest Effort

Cucumber Curd Rice Bowl

Ingredients

  • 1.5 cups leftover rice
  • 1 cup curd
  • ½ cucumber chopped
  • 1 tomato chopped
  • mint
  • pinch salt
  • tiny tempering (mustard/cumin optional)

Steps

Mix everything. Add chilled water if thick.

  • Time: 8 mins
  • Hydration: 10/10
  • Fullness: 7/10
  • Cooling: 10/10
  • Cleanup: 1/10

Optional side:

  • Watermelon

Drink:

  • Salted nimbu paani

Protein:

  • Veg: roasted chana
  • Non-veg: boiled eggs

Day 2: Highest Hydration

Watermelon-Mint Rice Salad + Chaas

Ingredients

  • 1 cup rice
  • cucumber
  • watermelon cubes
  • mint
  • curd dressing

Steps

Assemble cold.

  • Time: 12 mins
  • Hydration: 10/10
  • Fullness: 6/10
  • Cooling: 10/10
  • Cleanup: 2/10

Optional side:

Drink:

  • Thin chaas

Protein:

  • Veg: paneer cubes
  • Non-veg: grilled chicken leftovers

Day 3: Most Filling

Vegetable Dahi Pulao (Warm-Light)

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Ingredients

  • rice
  • curd
  • tomato
  • cucumber
  • seasonal vegetables

Steps

Quick vegetable sauté. Mix with rice. Serve with curd.

  • Time: 20 mins
  • Hydration: 7/10
  • Fullness: 9/10
  • Cooling: 8/10
  • Cleanup: 4/10

Optional side:

  • Mint raita

Drink:

  • Coconut water

Protein:

  • Veg: soy chunks
  • Non-veg: fish

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Day 4: Best for Work Productivity

Chilled Herbed Rice Bowl

Ingredients

  • rice
  • mint
  • coriander
  • cucumber
  • curd
  • lemon

Steps

Blend herbs with curd. Toss.

  • Time: 10 mins
  • Hydration: 9/10
  • Fullness: 7/10
  • Cooling: 9/10
  • Cleanup: 2/10

Optional side:

  • Tomato slices

Drink:

  • Jaljeera

Protein:

  • Veg: sprouts
  • Non-veg: shredded chicken

Day 5: Comfort Food

South-Style Curd Rice Upgrade

Ingredients

  • rice
  • curd
  • cucumber
  • tomato
  • mint
  • light tempering

Steps

Mix warm rice with curd. Cool slightly.

  • Time: 15 mins
  • Hydration: 8/10
  • Fullness: 8/10
  • Cooling: 9/10
  • Cleanup: 2/10

Optional side:

  • Papaya

Drink

  • Mint soda

Protein:

  • Veg: tofu
  • Non-veg: egg bhurji

Lunch Mistakes That Make Heat Worse

Too much chilli = feels hotter later

Fried food = digestion load rises

Excess sugar = energy spike, then crash

Giant portions = afternoon sleepiness

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Icy soft drinks = refreshing briefly, then thirst returns

One final observation: you may not actually need a lighter lunch.

You may need more salt, more water-rich food and smaller portions eaten earlier.

Delhi heat often disguises itself as a loss of appetite.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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