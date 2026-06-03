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Delhi heat wave: I asked ChatGPT to prepare 5 summer drinks with ingredients in my fridge; AI balances taste with health

Amid Delhi's heat wave, I asked ChatGPT to help me prepare refreshing, low-sugar summer drinks using available ingredients. The focus is on hydration and balanced flavours.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated3 Jun 2026, 09:34 AM IST
Delhi heatwaves: I asked ChatGPT to prepare 5 summer drinks with ingredients in my fridge; AI balances taste with health
Delhi heatwaves: I asked ChatGPT to prepare 5 summer drinks with ingredients in my fridge; AI balances taste with health(ChatGPT)
AI Quick Read

I like cooling drinks amid the Delhi heat wave, but I do not like drinks that are too sweet. I asked ChatGPT to suggest 5 summer drinks using ingredients from the ingredients in my fridge. And, AI delivered.

My ChatGPT Prompt

I love summer drinks like nimbu paani and kokum, but I strongly dislike drinks that masquerade as dessert. I do not enjoy overly sweet coolers, sugar-loaded mocktails or drinks that leave a sticky feeling afterwards.

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Act like a thoughtful summer beverage designer. Help me create 5 refreshing summer drinks using only ingredients already available in my fridge and kitchen.

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I want practical drinks that feel refreshing, lightly flavoured, balanced and hydrating, but not excessively sweet. It should also be suitable for Indian summer weather.

What I currently have in my fridge and kitchen:

Lemon, mint, cucumber, watermelon, curd, coconut water, soda, ginger, basil, coriander, black salt, green chilli, honey, jaggery, tea and coffee.

Build 5 customised summer drinks only from my available ingredients.

Please prioritise:

  • Low sweetness
  • Natural acidity
  • Salt balance
  • Cooling effect
  • Interesting textures
  • Minimal preparation

Then, build:

  • One everyday drink
  • One 2-minute emergency heatwave drink
  • One drink for guests
  • One healthier alternative to packaged coolers
  • One experimental drink I probably would never think of

Give me 5 intelligent, low-sugar summer drinks based entirely on what is already in my fridge.

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ChatGPT’s Response

With your ingredients and your dislike for overly sweet drinks, the goal is not sweetness.

It is acidity+salt+aroma+water content.

Here are five drinks designed for Delhi heat wave.

Salted Cucumber Mint Nimbu (Everyday Drink)

Fresh, savoury and genuinely thirst-quenching.

Ingredients

1 lemon

½ cucumber

8–10 mint leaves

250 ml chilled water

Pinch black salt

Ice (optional)

Method

Blend the cucumber lightly. Strain optionally. Add lemon, mint and black salt.

Preparation time: 4 mins

Sweetness: 1/10

Hydration: 10/10

Effort: 2/10

Why it works

High water content with acidity and salt. Very low palate fatigue.

Coconut-Ginger Heatwave Reset (2-Minute Emergency Drink)

This tastes cleaner than packaged electrolyte drinks.

Ingredients

250 ml coconut water

½ tsp grated ginger

½ lemon

Pinch black salt

Method

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Stir everything together. No blending.

Preparation time: 2 mins

Sweetness: 2/10

Hydration: 10/10

Effort: 1/10

Why it works

Natural electrolytes plus gentle sharpness from ginger.

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Watermelon Basil Soda (Guest Drink)

Looks fancy. Tastes light.

Ingredients

200 g watermelon

4 basil leaves

100 ml soda

½ tsp lemon juice

Tiny pinch of black salt

Method

Blend watermelon. Strain. Add basil and soda.

Preparation time: 6 mins

Sweetness: 3/10

Hydration: 9/10

Effort: 4/10

Why it works

Watermelon gives freshness without needing added sugar.

Coriander Chaas Cooler (Healthier Alternative to Packaged drinks)

Unexpectedly refreshing.

Ingredients

3 tbsp curd

250 ml cold water

A small handful of coriander

Pinch black salt

Tiny sliver green chilli

Method

Blend briefly.

Preparation time: 5 mins

Sweetness: 0/10

Hydration: 9/10

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Effort: 3/10

Why it works

Cooling, digestive and surprisingly addictive.

Cold Lemon Basil Tea (Experimental Drink)

Probably the one you would never think of.

Ingredients

1 cup black tea (cooled)

½ lemon

3 basil leaves

Tiny drop of honey (optional)

Ice

Method

Brew tea stronger than usual. Cool completely. Add lemon and basil.

Preparation time: 8 mins

Sweetness: 1/10

Hydration: 7/10

Effort: 4/10

Why it works

Bitterness reduces the desire for sweetness.

My prediction for your taste:

You’ll probably keep returning to Salted Cucumber Mint Nimbu and Coriander Chaas Cooler.

You don’t seem to dislike sweet drinks. You seem to prefer drinks that actually make you feel cooler afterwards.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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