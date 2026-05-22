Delhi heatwave: I asked ChatGPT for budget-friendly family getaways under ₹30,000. Its advice has left me excited

As a heatwave grips several parts of the national capital, daytime temperatures have hovered between 45.3°C and 47°C. To escape the sweltering conditions, I decided to run a small experiment: I asked ChatGPT for ideas for a quick getaway as intense heatwave conditions continue to affect Delhi.
“I am a 40-year-old working professional living in Delhi. Since my children’s summer holidays are on and a heatwave alert has been issued in the capital, could you suggest some good holiday destinations where I can take my kids to escape the scorching heat? My budget is ₹30,000, and we are a family of four.”
This destination fits your ₹30,000 budget well, offers pleasant weather during Delhi’s heatwave, and is ideal for children because of its lakes, ropeways, boating, and relaxed atmosphere.
From Kathgodam to Nainital
Shared taxi or cab: around ₹1,500– ₹2,000 total
Hotel Check-In
Choose a budget family hotel near Mall Road.
Suggested Stay Budget
₹2,000– ₹2,500 per night
Total for 3 nights: ₹6,000– ₹7,500
Evening Activities
Visit Nearby Lakes
Activities
Day 4: Return to Delhi
Total Estimated Budget for Family of Four
| Expense | Approximate Cost |
| Train tickets | ₹4,000– ₹5,500 |
| Local transport | ₹5,000– ₹6,000 |
| Hotel stay | ₹6,000– ₹7,500 |
| Food | ₹5,000– ₹6,000 |
| Sightseeing & boating | ₹2,500– ₹3,500 |
| Miscellaneous/shopping | ₹2,000 |
| Total | ₹25,000– ₹30,000 |
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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