Delhi heatwave: I asked ChatGPT for budget-friendly family getaways under ₹30,000. Its advice has left me excited

These destination fits your 30,000 budget well, offers pleasant weather during Delhi’s heatwave, and is ideal for children because of its lakes, ropeways, boating, and relaxed atmosphere.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated22 May 2026, 10:44 PM IST
Best budget family trip from Delhi. (Representative image)
Best budget family trip from Delhi. (Representative image)(Pexels)

As a heatwave grips several parts of the national capital, daytime temperatures have hovered between 45.3°C and 47°C. To escape the sweltering conditions, I decided to run a small experiment: I asked ChatGPT for ideas for a quick getaway as intense heatwave conditions continue to affect Delhi.

What I asked ChatGPT

“I am a 40-year-old working professional living in Delhi. Since my children’s summer holidays are on and a heatwave alert has been issued in the capital, could you suggest some good holiday destinations where I can take my kids to escape the scorching heat? My budget is 30,000, and we are a family of four.”

Here's how ChatGPT responded

Best budget family trip from Delhi: Nainital (4 Days / 3 Nights)

This destination fits your 30,000 budget well, offers pleasant weather during Delhi’s heatwave, and is ideal for children because of its lakes, ropeways, boating, and relaxed atmosphere.

Why Nainital is a good choice

  • Temperature during summer usually stays between 15°C and 25°C
  • Easy and affordable travel from Delhi
  • Family-friendly sightseeing spots
  • Good hotels available in every budget range
  • Safe and comfortable for children and senior family members

Also Read | From Delhi to UP, heatwave intensifies across India; Banda records 48°C

Detailed Travel Plan

  • Day 1: Delhi to Nainital
  • Travel option
  • Take an overnight train from Delhi to Kathgodam
  • Best options:
  • Ranikhet Express
  • Uttaranchal Sampark Kranti

Also Read | Delhi, Andhra reel under ‘severe’ heatwave; heavy rain in forecast for Bengaluru

Estimated train cost

  • Sleeper/3AC for 4 people: 3,500– 5,500 total

From Kathgodam to Nainital

Shared taxi or cab: around 1,500– 2,000 total

Hotel Check-In

Choose a budget family hotel near Mall Road.

Suggested Stay Budget

2,000– 2,500 per night

Total for 3 nights: 6,000– 7,500

Evening Activities

  • Walk around Naini Lake
  • Enjoy local street food
  • Explore Mall Road
  • Kids can enjoy small amusement activities nearby

Also Read | Heatwave grips North India as Delhi faces 46 degrees Celsius; IMD predicts…

Food Budget

  • 1,200– 1,500 per day for family
  • Day 2: Local Sightseeing

Places to Visit

  • Naini Lake
  • Boating for family
  • Approximate cost: 300– 500
  • Naina Devi Temple
  • Famous and peaceful temple near the lake
  • Snow View Poin
  • Reach via ropeway
  • Kids usually enjoy the cable car ride
  • Eco Cave Gardens
  • Fun activity spot for children

Estimated Local Taxi Cost

  • 1,500– 2,000 for the day
  • Food Suggestions
  • Try momos, Maggi, bun tikki, and local sweets on Mall Road

Day 3: Nearby Excursion

Visit Nearby Lakes

  • Bhimtal Lake
  • Sattal
  • Naukuchiatal

Activities

  • Paddle boating
  • Nature walks
  • Photography
  • Relaxed family picnic

Taxi Cost

  • 2,000– 2,500 for full-day sightseeing

Evening

  • Shopping for candles, woollens, and handmade items in Mall Road market

Day 4: Return to Delhi

  • Morning breakfast
  • Relax near lake before checkout
  • Taxi back to Kathgodam
  • Train back to Delhi

Total Estimated Budget for Family of Four

| Expense | Approximate Cost |

| Train tickets | 4,000– 5,500 |

| Local transport | 5,000– 6,000 |

| Hotel stay | 6,000– 7,500 |

| Food | 5,000– 6,000 |

| Sightseeing & boating | 2,500– 3,500 |

| Miscellaneous/shopping | 2,000 |

| Total | 25,000– 30,000 |

Alternative Destinations within Similar Budget

  • Mussoorie
  • Best for waterfalls and scenic views
  • Lansdowne
  • Peaceful and less crowded
  • McLeod Ganj
  • Pleasant weather and Tibetan culture
  • Shimla
  • Easy connectivity and family attractions

Extra Tips to Save Money

  • Book train tickets early to avoid surge pricing
  • Choose hotels with complimentary breakfast
  • Avoid travelling on weekends if possible
  • Use shared cabs for local sightseeing
  • Carry light woollens because evenings can get cool
  • Keep water bottles, medicines, and snacks for children during travel

About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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