Delhi heatwave: I asked ChatGPT for budget-friendly family getaways under ₹30,000. Its advice has left me excited

As a heatwave grips several parts of the national capital, daytime temperatures have hovered between 45.3°C and 47°C. To escape the sweltering conditions, I decided to run a small experiment: I asked ChatGPT for ideas for a quick getaway as intense heatwave conditions continue to affect Delhi.
“I am a 40-year-old working professional living in Delhi. Since my children’s summer holidays are on and a heatwave alert has been issued in the capital, could you suggest some good holiday destinations where I can take my kids to escape the scorching heat? My budget is ₹30,000, and we are a family of four.”
This destination fits your ₹30,000 budget well, offers pleasant weather during Delhi’s heatwave, and is ideal for children because of its lakes, ropeways, boating, and relaxed atmosphere.
From Kathgodam to Nainital
Shared taxi or cab: around ₹1,500– ₹2,000 total
Hotel Check-In
Choose a budget family hotel near Mall Road.
Suggested Stay Budget
₹2,000– ₹2,500 per night
Total for 3 nights: ₹6,000– ₹7,500
Evening Activities
Visit Nearby Lakes
Activities
Day 4: Return to Delhi
Total Estimated Budget for Family of Four
| Expense | Approximate Cost |
| Train tickets | ₹4,000– ₹5,500 |
| Local transport | ₹5,000– ₹6,000 |
| Hotel stay | ₹6,000– ₹7,500 |
| Food | ₹5,000– ₹6,000 |
| Sightseeing & boating | ₹2,500– ₹3,500 |
| Miscellaneous/shopping | ₹2,000 |
| Total | ₹25,000– ₹30,000 |