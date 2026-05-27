Delhi heatwave so intense that ladoos melt into ‘halwa’ in viral video. Internet reacts

India continues to battle intense heatwave conditions, with temperatures soaring above 45°C in several regions, including parts of Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Alongside extreme temperatures, residents in many cities are also dealing with severe humidity, dehydration concerns and rising heat stress.

Amid the blistering summer conditions in the national capital, a video showing ladoos melting in the heat has gone viral on social media. The clip, shared by a woman online, captured a tray of sweets gradually losing shape under the harsh temperature.

As the ladoos softened and began sticking together, the woman added a humorous caption in Hindi: “Inki abh barfi banegi."

The light-hearted remark quickly resonated with viewers online, with many seeing it as a relatable snapshot of Delhi’s punishing summer. The video spread rapidly across social media platforms as users reacted to the unusual sight of traditional sweets melting in the heat.

Viral clip reflects Delhi’s extreme summer In the now-viral video, the ladoos appeared unable to retain their round shape as the heat intensified. Their texture visibly changed, turning soft and sticky while the tray itself became difficult to handle.

The clip struck a chord with many viewers because it reflected the harsh realities of daily life during the ongoing heatwave. Delhi has been recording extremely high temperatures in recent weeks, and the visual of melting sweets became an unexpected symbol of the city’s struggle with the weather.

Usually associated with celebrations and festive occasions, the ladoos in the video transformed into a sticky mass within minutes of exposure to the heat. For many social media users, the moment highlighted just how relentless the summer conditions have become.

Heatwave conditions continue across north India The viral moment also came at a time when several northern states continue to experience severe weather conditions. Heatwave alerts have remained in place in multiple regions as authorities urge people to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and stay hydrated.

Residents in Delhi and nearby areas have already been coping with frequent complaints related to power cuts, water shortages and uncomfortable humidity levels. The intense weather has disrupted normal routines for many families across the region.

Against this backdrop, the melting ladoos video added humour to an otherwise exhausting summer season. While many viewers reacted with amusement, others pointed out that the clip also underlined the growing discomfort caused by extreme temperatures.

Social media reacts to melting ladoos The video generated several quirky reactions online, with users comparing the sweets’ condition to the experience of stepping outdoors during peak afternoon heat. Many described the clip as one of the most relatable representations of Delhi’s summer this year.

A user wrote, “Ladoo ❌ barfi ❌ Halwa ✅”

Another user commented, “Halwaa baan Gaya hai.”

“My dad had some bananas he bought last night they were just above raw and by the time he came home in the afternoon after travelling they were almost overripe in 17 hours of journey. Imagine how hot it is for that to happen,” the third user commented.

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For others, the video served as a reminder of how heatwaves affect even the smallest aspects of everyday life. From food storage issues to difficulty travelling outdoors during daytime hours, the impact of soaring temperatures is being felt widely across cities in north India.

“This is what happens when you buy laddu from Barfivala,” the fourth wrote.