As Delhi faces severe heatwave, Suchi Sharma distributes buttermilk to labourers, video garners over 890,451 likes on Instagram.

As Delhi grapples with blistering summer and the mercury not falling below 45 degrees in the national capital, an Instgrammer took upon herself to do a kind act.

Suchi Sharma, from NGO 'For A Cause Foundation', in a gesture of kindness handed packets of cool buttermilk to workers toiling in the scorching Delhi summer.

In the video, she can be seen visiting places with labourers working it the Delhi heat, as she warmly approaches everyone and enquires if they would like to have some buttermilk.

She is them captured distributing buttermilk packets to the workers, as they smile and thank her.

As she shared the video on her personal Instagram handle, Suchi captioned it: “Let's unite with compassion in this severe heatwave." Suchi also added the bank details of the NGO for donations.

Her post quickly went viral. As of 5:00 pm on Sunday, her video has over 890,451 likes and 25,240 likes. Instagram users flooded the comments section with appreciation for her work.

"This isn't a reel, it's a gesture of humanity," a user commented.

"Such a sweet gesture this is," another added.

"You're doing such a great job!! more power to you girl!!"

A few users also tackled the hate comments in the comment section saying that the video is merely show off by commenting, “If showoff looks like this, I want each and every human to do it."

"I don't know it's show off or what but it's really a great work," another added.

Few users also prayed for the labourers saying, "May God protect all of them who truly work hard in this heat."

Since the heatwaves in Delhi, Suchi has posted several videos on Instagram showing her giving labourers and animals chilled buttermilk.

On Wednesday, a 40-year-old labourer reportedly died of heatstroke in Delhi. IMD on Sunday warned of heatwave in Delhi until June 3.



