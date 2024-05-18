The X user alleged that one can do nothing in Delhi other than eat.

A social media user's claim that Delhi is a boring city sparked an online debate over her post on X (formerly Twitter). While the user listed a few reasons to back her claim, Delhiites were not happy!

The X user, Yukti, also alleged that one can do nothing in Delhi other than eat.

"Delhi is so boring. (Most Indian cities maybe?) There's no actual water bodies, no trails, no hikes, no nice safe walks, no scenic places to stroll along Eating is all you can do. That is literally the only activity in Delhi," Yukti wrote in her post adding "if you disagree, change my mind".

Her post garnered 565.5K views and had over 900 comments.

One user said you can't go to Shimla, a hill station, and look for a beach, implying that every place has its own beauty and activities to enjoy.

“Delhi is known for its history and architecture. Come here to take a walk through what makes us US. Mughal marvels to freedom struggle chronicles, you will see our evolution as a country here," the user added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another user, in an attempt to answer all of Yukti's answers, said she could visit Lodhi Garden or Hauz Khas in Delhi for a trail or a hike. The user also condemned her post by adding that among all the issues the national capital has, none were among those Yukti mentioned.

“no actual water bodies: Yamuna River. no trails or hikes: Lodhi Garden & Hauz Khas. no scenic places: India Gate. Delhi has a lot of issues, but none of those mentioned by you. If you’re new to Delhi, start walking around," the comment read.

However, a user backed her up and sarcastically suggested the Ghazipur landfill for a hike. Ghazipur landfill is the biggest and oldest landfill in Delhi, spread in 70 acres.

“What? Who told you Delhi doesn't have any hiking places? Search Ghazipur landfill. The top view is too scenic," the user commented.

"Exactly. There are some trails, but they are chhapri occupied and not safe. There actually are beautiful monuments those can be developed as a heritage siting, but it is too hot in the day and closed at nights. Delhi at night is beautiful to walk. But then you cant do anything because everything is closed. Else i know some beautiful museums here," another user added.

Yukti followed up her previous post by saying that she is grateful for the suggestions and said she wants to know about only 2-3 places she can visit, that are "pleasant and safe, peaceful, not smelly/dirty, not overly crowded, and has no shady "PDA hotspot" forests/parks"

