Delhi Kedarnath temple controversy: ‘There is only one Kedarnath Temple and will remain so,’ says Ayodhya Head Priest

Delhi Kedarnath temple controversy: Priests at the Uttarakhand Kedarnath temple and the Ayodhya Ram temple have said they oppose the construction of a replica Kedarnath temple in Delhi and called it disrespectful to the original temple.

Livemint
Updated16 Jul 2024, 11:27 AM IST
Delhi Kedarnath temple controversy: The Kedarnath temple (pictured), is a centuries-old Himalayan temple in Uttarakhand's Garhwal region, which is part of the Char Dham religious pilgrimage along with Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri.
Delhi Kedarnath temple controversy: The Kedarnath temple (pictured), is a centuries-old Himalayan temple in Uttarakhand’s Garhwal region, which is part of the Char Dham religious pilgrimage along with Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri.(File Photo)

Delhi Kedarnath temple controversy: Acharya Satyendra Das, Head Priest of the Ayodhya Ram Temple has opposed the construction of a replica Kedarnath temple in Delhi, ANI reported.

Speaking to the news agency, Acharya Das said, “There are 12 Jyotirlinga, Kedarnath Ji is among them. It is in Uttarakhand, and it holds supreme powers. The powers of 12 Jyotirlinga is incomparable, hence people go there to seek blessings. If another temple is coming up (in Delhi) with the same name, it will not be in 12 Jyotirlinga. People won't get the same result at replica of Temple. It is not appropriate to make another temple in the name of Kedarnath, if it has to come, it should have a different name. There is only one Kedarnath Temple and it will remain so.”

Also Read | Bank Holiday on July 16: Is today a bank holiday?
Also Read | JD Vance named Donald Trump’s VP: Here is how prominent businessmen reacted

Opposition to Replica Temple

Not just in Ayodhya, the priests of Kedarnath temple too have registered their protest against a replica temple of the centuries-old Himalayan temple in Uttarakhand's Garhwal region on July 15, PTI reported. They held a three-day protest over July 12-15 and shouted slogans against the state government, it added.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had attended the ground breaking and stone laying ceremony of the temple at Hiranki in Burari recently.

“Constructing a temple in the name of Kedarnath Dham in Delhi is showing disrespect to the sanctity of the centuries-old Himalayan temple revered by generations of Hindus,” said Umesh Posti, who is linked to the association of priests in Kedarnath told PTI.

Also Read | OpenAI whistleblowers ask US SEC to examine company’s NDA with employees

Government Clarification

Ajendra Ajay, Chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee however said that the state government had nothing to do with the construction of the Delhi Kedarnath temple.

“The state government has nothing to do with the construction of the temple in Delhi. It is being done by an organisation named Kedarnath Trust. The state government has offered no financial assistance in its construction. The chief minister attended the stone laying function on the invitation of some seers and public representatives as it a was a religious ceremony,” Ajay told PTI.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:16 Jul 2024, 11:27 AM IST
HomeNewstrendsDelhi Kedarnath temple controversy: ‘There is only one Kedarnath Temple and will remain so,’ says Ayodhya Head Priest

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

169.05
11:28 AM | 16 JUL 2024
2.25 (1.35%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

325.80
11:28 AM | 16 JUL 2024
3.25 (1.01%)

Bandhan Bank

196.80
11:28 AM | 16 JUL 2024
1.45 (0.74%)

Coal India

516.30
11:28 AM | 16 JUL 2024
18.35 (3.69%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

HBL Power Systems

674.65
11:21 AM | 16 JUL 2024
44.6 (7.08%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

82.51
11:21 AM | 16 JUL 2024
5.41 (7.02%)

Sunteck Realty

650.00
11:20 AM | 16 JUL 2024
42.5 (7%)

Godawari Power And Ispat

1,183.05
11:21 AM | 16 JUL 2024
66.55 (5.96%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,318.00-453.00
    Chennai
    74,755.00928.00
    Delhi
    75,266.001,294.00
    Kolkata
    75,047.001,002.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue