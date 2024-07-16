Delhi Kedarnath temple controversy: Priests at the Uttarakhand Kedarnath temple and the Ayodhya Ram temple have said they oppose the construction of a replica Kedarnath temple in Delhi and called it disrespectful to the original temple.

Delhi Kedarnath temple controversy: Acharya Satyendra Das, Head Priest of the Ayodhya Ram Temple has opposed the construction of a replica Kedarnath temple in Delhi, ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to the news agency, Acharya Das said, “There are 12 Jyotirlinga, Kedarnath Ji is among them. It is in Uttarakhand, and it holds supreme powers. The powers of 12 Jyotirlinga is incomparable, hence people go there to seek blessings. If another temple is coming up (in Delhi) with the same name, it will not be in 12 Jyotirlinga. People won't get the same result at replica of Temple. It is not appropriate to make another temple in the name of Kedarnath, if it has to come, it should have a different name. There is only one Kedarnath Temple and it will remain so."

Opposition to Replica Temple Not just in Ayodhya, the priests of Kedarnath temple too have registered their protest against a replica temple of the centuries-old Himalayan temple in Uttarakhand's Garhwal region on July 15, PTI reported. They held a three-day protest over July 12-15 and shouted slogans against the state government, it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had attended the ground breaking and stone laying ceremony of the temple at Hiranki in Burari recently.

“Constructing a temple in the name of Kedarnath Dham in Delhi is showing disrespect to the sanctity of the centuries-old Himalayan temple revered by generations of Hindus," said Umesh Posti, who is linked to the association of priests in Kedarnath told PTI.

Government Clarification Ajendra Ajay, Chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee however said that the state government had nothing to do with the construction of the Delhi Kedarnath temple. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The state government has nothing to do with the construction of the temple in Delhi. It is being done by an organisation named Kedarnath Trust. The state government has offered no financial assistance in its construction. The chief minister attended the stone laying function on the invitation of some seers and public representatives as it a was a religious ceremony," Ajay told PTI.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!