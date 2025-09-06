Delhi man alleges Tinder date led to ₹50,000 scam at Karkardooma cafe, Reddit post goes viral

Dating app scams are on the rise, and a recent case from Delhi has sparked widespread discussion online. A Reddit user has alleged that he was duped into paying over ₹50,000 for food and drinks during his first Tinder date at a café in Karkardooma, East Delhi.

Advertisement

The post, shared on the r/delhi subreddit, was titled: “TINDER SCAM, [PSA] Got scammed on a Tinder date – beware of cafes running scams in Karkardooma (Delhi).” It quickly went viral, drawing attention from thousands of users and triggering warnings from others who claimed they had similar experiences.

Also Read | Man posing as astronaut tricks Japanese woman into sending ₹6 lakh for oxygen

How the alleged scam unfolded The Reddit user recounted that he matched with a woman on Tinder and agreed to meet her at a cafe on the second floor of Chawla’s building, located near a petrol pump and metro station in the area.

“Everything seemed normal at first,” he wrote. However, the café staff allegedly pushed them towards expensive items without ever showing a proper menu. By the end of the evening, he was handed a shocking bill crossing ₹50,000, which he later shared as proof in his post.

Advertisement

Calling it a “scam setup”, the user alleged that certain cafés in the area specifically target people meeting dates through apps like Tinder. He warned others to be cautious, check online reviews before visiting unknown places, and avoid meeting at cafés suggested by the other person near metro stations.

Advertisement

Viral reactions and similar experiences The post quickly gained traction, receiving more than 3,000 likes, and the comments section was flooded with reactions and personal stories.

One user shared a similar incident from Kolkata, writing, “Something like this happened to my relative’s son. He filed a consumer fraud case after a restaurant added extra items to his bill and forced him to pay. The court ruled in his favour, awarding him ₹75,000 as compensation and fining the restaurant ₹1.5 lakh.”

Another user expressed disbelief at how common these scams have become: “There are four to five posts like this every week, and people are still falling for it!”

Also Read | US man goes viral for breakdancing at town hall before raising tax concerns

Offering advice, a third commenter suggested sticking to well-known chains: “Pro-tip: Always go to a place like Third Wave or Blue Tokai for a first date. These scammers never reveal the café name beforehand — they’ll just say, ‘Let’s meet at XYZ metro station and find a café with good vibes.’”

Advertisement

Others added a touch of sarcasm to the discussion.

“How kind of them to price the green salad at just ₹199,” one user joked.

Another remarked, “It’s shocking that with so many warnings on social media and in the news, people still keep falling for these traps.”