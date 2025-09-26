Delhi man seeking US tourist visa, told to ‘see his country first': 'Well, the officer is right'

A growing number of Indians are expressing frustration on social media after being refused US tourist visas, even when they meet all financial and professional requirements. One case has gone viral after Instagram vlogger Jay shared a video highlighting the issue. In the video, a man recounts how his friend’s visa application was rejected simply because he admitted he had never travelled outside Delhi. The visa officer reportedly told him to "see your own country first" before attempting to visit the United States.

Travel History May Influence Decisions The man in the video noted that he himself had visited 29 Indian states, suggesting that travel history within India could be informally considered during visa interviews.

Online Debate Over Visa Transparency The incident has sparked a wider discussion online about the transparency of the US visa process and perceived biases against Indian applicants, with many calling for clearer guidelines.

"Well, I think the officer is right. How come you can go to other countries if in your own country you didn't visit a famous place in your own country?" commented a user.

"That's right... imagine all of us Indians first ensuring we visit all places in India... Makes a lot of difference ... "Let's do it, guys," wrote another user.