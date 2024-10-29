‘Got scammed’: Blinkit customer in Delhi orders 1 gram gold coin, claims to get 0.5 instead

  • As per the order, Mohit purchased a 24 kt, 1 gram Goddess Laxmi Gold Coin but was instead allegedly sent a 0.5 gm coin with a rose design. He had also ordered a 10 gm Laxmi Ganesh Silver Coin. Both items were listed under Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

Livemint
Updated29 Oct 2024, 03:41 PM IST
With his tweet, Mohit also posted a picture of the 0.5 gm gold coin he received, along with screenshots of his order details.
With his tweet, Mohit also posted a picture of the 0.5 gm gold coin he received, along with screenshots of his order details.

Amid the online grocery platform Zomato's Blinkit and others offering to deliver gold and silver coins to customers in 10 minutes on the occasion of Dhanteras, a Delhi resident claimed Blinkit scammed him.

According to a report by News18, Delhi resident Mohit Jain ordered a ten-gram silver coin and a one-gram gold coin from Blinkit, but reportedly received a 0.5 gm gold coin instead of the 1 gm that he ordered.

Also Read | Blinkit, Zepto in Spotlight Ahead of Diwali: Distributors Seek Antitrust Probe

Sharing his ordeal on X, Mohit wrote, "Got scammed by Blinkit. I ordered one gm gold coin from Blinkit, along with the one gm silver coin. It was all prepaid. I wasn’t there at home to receive the order, so I gave the OTP to my younger brother to get it received."

He said he was shocked to see the mix-up when he returned home. Mohit wrote, “After 20 mins I reached home and saw the wrong item was delivered. I got a 0.5gm Malabar gold coin (rose design). What I ordered was 1 gm Mata Lakshmi gold coin.”

He added, “After 20 minutes, the return window got closed and I couldn’t contact any support executive. I dialled the delivery person and literally cried while talking to him.”

Also Read | Quick commerce platforms turn to 10-minute returns to take on e-commerce giants

"The delivery partner has the pictures of the one-gram coin that I ordered but he said that he can’t do anything about it even after knowing that he delivered the wrong item,” Mohit said.

Mohit noted that backing up his claim, the CCTV footage showed that the incorrect item was delivered.

With his tweet, Mohit also posted a picture of the 0.5 gm gold coin he received, along with screenshots of his order details.

As per the order, Mohit purchased a 24 kt, 1 gm Goddess Laxmi Gold Coin but was instead sent a 0.5 gm coin with a rose design. He had also ordered a 10 gm Laxmi Ganesh Silver Coin. Both items were listed under Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

Among other things, Mohit even shared the screenshot of his conversation with Blinkit’s customer support, which mentioned, “We are sorry. The complaint window for the selected item(s) is closed.”

Also Read | Blinkit introduces ‘10-minutes’ return, exchange for clothing, and footwear

“However, would you like to share feedback as to what went wrong with the selected item(s)? This will help us understand the issue better and improve our services,” another automated message said.

Here's Mohit's tweet:

After his tweet, it went viral and netizens were quick to react.

Here are a few comments:

One wrote, "Blinkit is a scam these days. Their customer care is a shitshow of a joke. Even tagging them here has never gotten me a response nevermind a solution. Avoid ordering expensive stuff from them."

Another tagged the company and asked, “What is this behaviour?”

“Blinkit, please look into this,” wrote a third while tagging the company.

A fourth commented, "have some shame corpa greed mofos"

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 03:41 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends‘Got scammed’: Blinkit customer in Delhi orders 1 gram gold coin, claims to get 0.5 instead

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    144.10
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -3 (-2.04%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    0.6 (0.4%)

    Tata Motors share price

    843.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -35.65 (-4.06%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gillette India share price

    9,412.30
    03:40 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    859.4 (10.05%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,233.65
    03:41 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    103.05 (9.11%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,829.00
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    267 (4.07%)

    City Union Bank share price

    176.55
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    4.8 (2.79%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    343.25
    03:41 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -29.5 (-7.91%)

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    324.15
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -21.55 (-6.23%)

    Ksb share price

    789.65
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -42.25 (-5.08%)

    Maruti Suzuki India share price

    11,010.00
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -472.2 (-4.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    JSW Infrastructure share price

    316.00
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    28.5 (9.91%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,233.65
    03:41 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    103.05 (9.11%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:40 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,193.80
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    90.9 (8.24%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,805.00-490.00
      Chennai
      79,811.00-490.00
      Delhi
      79,963.00-490.00
      Kolkata
      79,815.00-490.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.