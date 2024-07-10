Apoorv Jain shared on social media that he paid ₹ 50,000 to a CA for an IT notice, but the disputed amount was just Re 1. Users expressed disbelief and questioned the seriousness of the tax department.

A Delhi man has claimed that he had to pay a hefty fee of ₹50,000 to a chartered accountant to settle an Income Tax dispute. However, he said, the final amount of the dispute ended up being a measly Re 1.

Taking to microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), Apoorv Jain shared his grievance on a thread discussing the complexities of filing taxes, and said, "Paid 50000/- fee to CA for a IT notice I received recently wherein the final disputed value turned out to be Re 1/-."

To ensure that the social media users believe the seriousness of it, Jain added, "I am not joking."

Netizens were taken aback when they learnt about the incident.

"The state of this department is such that nothing looks like a joke anymore," a user commented.

While another said, "Bro, the joke is on you. Better checkout the CA who charges 50k for anything."

However, one user was able to understand what Jain meant by his post and said, “If it was Re 1 from the beginning then you should have simply paid rather than having a CA look at it." However, he added, “I'm assuming it was a large amount since you involved a CA. You must specify what the amount was to begin with."

Thankful to the user, Jain replied that the initial notice was of “several lakhs".

Jain then added, "Imagine a polka-dotted world where the system is slightly more robust, the babus slightly less corrupt, the common-man slightly less scared, and in this world I might have been able to save 50000/-"

Why do taxpayers get I-T notices? Taxpayers may receive income tax notices from the IT department for several reasons, such as discrepancies in the filed ITR, nondisclosure of high-value transactions, or requests for further documentation. However, with the recent surge in fraudulent income tax notices, it is crucial to verify the authenticity of the notice through the e-filing portal before responding.

