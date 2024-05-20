Ordering groceries online is becoming part of our daily lives, as a busy schedule keeps people going out to buy groceries from the market. But what if one receives a packet of wheat whose expiration date is just eight days away? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This happened with Delhi-based Gajender Yadav, who ordered a packet of wheat from the grocery list of quick commerce company Zepto.

After carefully reviewing the details, he was shocked to see the expiration date was just eight days away. Following this, he shared his ordeal on X and tagged the Zepto for a resolution.

Yadav took to X, while attaching a photo of the nearly expired product he received on May 17, and wrote, “Zepto, I ordered 10kg of wheat from Zepto. The expiry date is after eight days. 8 din mai 10kg kaise khatam hoga (How will I finish 10 kg wheat in just 8 days?) Zepto Idhar ajao, mil kar khatam karte hai (Come here, Zepto, let’s finish it together)."

With the tweet attracting attention, Zepto replied and asked him to share the order details. They further 'regretted' the 'unpleasant experience' and said the team would contact him soon.

Zepto customer care's reply: Later, when Yadav received a call from customer care, the Zepto customer care representative told him 'nothing can be done' and advised him to 'finish' the packet of wheat in seven days.

"How on Earth is it possible for a family of four or maybe three to consume 10 kg flour in just a week? There is no way you can eat it, right?" Yadav told HT.com.

Yadav replied to his post on X and wrote, “Dear Aadit Palicha, Kaivalya Vohra, you need to add some training sessions on common sense and logic for your customer service. At least show the expiry date on your app if you are running your business by selling near-expiry products."

Yadav continued, “There’s no point in selling a product which is about to expire. We all know that nearby expiration products are offered at discounts on various platforms. We have paid full price for the flour and got the nearly expired product."

He also tagged the founders again and asked them to share the address of their office, citing he wants to send 7 kg atta as he 'doesn’t want to waste it'.

Sending nearly-expired flour to Zepto office: Yadav, while speaking with HT.com, said that he had sent the parcel with nearly-expired flour to the Zepto founders and added that 'they should know what a common man faces'.

He also mentioned that he received calls from Zepto offering a refund, but he declined. "It is not about the refund now. It is about the harassment, the time, and energy wasted."

