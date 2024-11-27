Delhi man’s response to Zomato’s Shefali and a viral lunch invite that got everyone talking

Zomato's humorous notification about ordering lunch due to a colleague's leave went viral, sparking witty reactions from users. One user jokingly asked to join lunch, while others made playful comments.

Riya R Alex
Published27 Nov 2024, 06:37 PM IST
Zomato is known for its witty notifications.
Zomato is known for its witty notifications.(REUTERS)

Food delivery platform Zomato is renowned for its quirky notifications, and one of them recently went viral on social media. In this instance, Shefali from Zomato's marketing team playfully encouraged customers to order lunch, explaining that her colleague Akansha was on leave.

The notification read, “Akansha is on leave. So today, I'm asking you to order lunch—Shefali, marketing team."

This notification sparked humorous reactions from social media users. One such reaction was from an X user named Rishabh Kauhsik from Delhi. While sharing a screenshot of the notification, the user asked Zomato to tell Shefali that he was on leave as well. Hence, if Akansha is free, they can go for lunch.

Also Read | Zomato is built on a cult of personality. Here’s why it works—until it doesn’t

"Hello @zomato, can you please tell Shefali that I’m on leave as well, and she can let me know if Akansha doesn’t have any plans for the day, we can go on lunch together," the X post said.

The post garnered attention from many social media users and currently has 93.8k views and 2.3k likes.

Also Read | Anupam Mittal takes funny jibe at Deepinder Goyal’s job offer for no salary

Several users took a witty jibe at Kaushik's post. One of the users commented, “Also, since Shefali is urging so much… can you ask Shefali to pay for the lunch thanks.”

“Bro Akansha mere sath hi bahar ja rahi hai (Brother, Akansha is going out with me),” another user said.

Another user called Zomato a “new matrimony site", whereas one stated, “Looks like Shefali just got promoted to Chief Lunch Officer!”

Also Read | Zomato boss reveals story behind app’s ‘flirty’ notifications

Zomato is popular for its witty and cheeky notifications. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal recently shared the story behind it on Netflix at the Great Indian Kapil Show. Kapil questioned Deepinder whether ‘flirty’ notifications were for customers or if he mistakenly sent a message meant for his wife, Gia Goyal.

Responding to Kapil's question, Goyal said, “A couple of times, it happened that I typed for Gia, and I thought I'd send them a nice notification. But not much. Let me tell you what happened. Our marketing team is very young. They don't have any background in marketing. They are passionate people.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Nov 2024, 06:37 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsDelhi man’s response to Zomato’s Shefali and a viral lunch invite that got everyone talking

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    523.80
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    86.05 (19.66%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    307.25
    03:57 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    9.45 (3.17%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.95
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    1.95 (1.42%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,199.75
    03:52 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    70.95 (6.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Federal Bank share price

    212.80
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -0.75 (-0.35%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    544.30
    03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -1.95 (-0.36%)

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,190.25
    03:41 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -7.1 (-0.59%)

    Wipro share price

    582.70
    03:56 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -6.35 (-1.08%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Prestige Estates Projects share price

    1,630.55
    03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -75.15 (-4.41%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,580.05
    03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -63.95 (-3.89%)

    EPL share price

    264.90
    03:47 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -8.75 (-3.2%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    645.35
    03:41 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -19.25 (-2.9%)
    More from Top Losers

    Engineers India share price

    201.45
    03:55 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    17.45 (9.48%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    478.45
    03:40 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    38.7 (8.8%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    314.90
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    24.55 (8.46%)

    BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

    1,118.20
    03:52 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    85.95 (8.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,245.00-1,310.00
      Chennai
      77,251.00-1,310.00
      Delhi
      77,403.00-1,310.00
      Kolkata
      77,255.00-1,310.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.