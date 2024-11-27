Zomato's humorous notification about ordering lunch due to a colleague's leave went viral, sparking witty reactions from users. One user jokingly asked to join lunch, while others made playful comments.

Food delivery platform Zomato is renowned for its quirky notifications, and one of them recently went viral on social media. In this instance, Shefali from Zomato's marketing team playfully encouraged customers to order lunch, explaining that her colleague Akansha was on leave. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The notification read, “Akansha is on leave. So today, I'm asking you to order lunch—Shefali, marketing team."

This notification sparked humorous reactions from social media users. One such reaction was from an X user named Rishabh Kauhsik from Delhi. While sharing a screenshot of the notification, the user asked Zomato to tell Shefali that he was on leave as well. Hence, if Akansha is free, they can go for lunch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Hello @zomato, can you please tell Shefali that I’m on leave as well, and she can let me know if Akansha doesn’t have any plans for the day, we can go on lunch together," the X post said.

The post garnered attention from many social media users and currently has 93.8k views and 2.3k likes.

Several users took a witty jibe at Kaushik's post. One of the users commented, “Also, since Shefali is urging so much… can you ask Shefali to pay for the lunch thanks." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Bro Akansha mere sath hi bahar ja rahi hai (Brother, Akansha is going out with me)," another user said.

Another user called Zomato a “new matrimony site", whereas one stated, “Looks like Shefali just got promoted to Chief Lunch Officer!"

Zomato is popular for its witty and cheeky notifications. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal recently shared the story behind it on Netflix at the Great Indian Kapil Show. Kapil questioned Deepinder whether ‘flirty’ notifications were for customers or if he mistakenly sent a message meant for his wife, Gia Goyal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}