Delhi man stunned as cab driver speaks fluent English, reveals he learnt it using ChatGPT

A management consultant’s account of an early-morning cab ride in Delhi has sparked an online conversation about artificial intelligence, education and ambition.

Tushar Jejani recently shared the experience on LinkedIn, recalling a ride he took in New Delhi at around 4:13 am. “4:13 am, New Delhi. A cab ride I will never forget,” he wrote.

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The roads were nearly deserted when Jejani noticed the driver speaking in English on his phone. As the driver discussed his morning routine and appeared to mention details about the journey, Jejani became concerned that he might be revealing information about their location.

“I got a little scared & started listening more carefully because, for a moment, I thought he was sharing our location and details with someone else,” Jejani wrote.

Driver starts talking to passenger Sensing that his passenger appeared uncomfortable, the driver soon struck up a conversation.

“Sir, where are you going?” he asked.

“Main to Bangalore ja raha hoon,” Jejani replied.

The driver then wanted to know whether the journey was related to work or a personal trip. Jejani answered, “Always work,” with a smile.

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The conversation continued for nearly 10 minutes, with the driver speaking in English while Jejani responded in Hindi.

It was only after Jejani asked about the phone call that he discovered what the driver had actually been doing.

‘Main English bolne ki practice kar raha tha ChatGPT par’

“Nahi bhaiya, phone par nahi. Main English bolne ki practice kar raha tha ChatGPT par,” the driver explained.

He told Jejani that he was using ChatGPT to improve his English-speaking skills. But learning the language was not only about personal improvement.

The driver had recently become a father and wanted to pass the skill on to his daughter when she grew up.

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“Meri abhi beti hui hai. Uske liye seekh raha hoon. Jab badi hogi, usko bhi sikhaunga,” he said.

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‘Building a different starting line’ for his daughter

For Jejani, the conversation took on a deeper meaning as the ride progressed.

Reflecting on the encounter, he said the driver was doing more than learning English. He was trying to create opportunities for his newborn daughter that he may not have had himself.

“On that almost empty road at 5 am, it hit me. He was not just learning English. He was quietly trying to build a different starting line for his daughter in life,” Jejani wrote.

AI brings learning tools beyond classrooms Jejani also connected the experience to the growing accessibility of artificial intelligence.

He argued that tools powered by AI can make learning resources available to people who may not have access to expensive coaching or conventional educational facilities.

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AI “gives everyone access to technology across all strata of Indian society,” he wrote.

“No coaching class. No gatekeeper. Only intent and a smartphone with AI. Reflecting on a ride from last year, and how AI have evolved since then,” he added.

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He ended his post with a simple message: “What a ride. What a reminder. 'Learn, learn, and learn.”

The post prompted users to discuss whether AI’s most significant contribution could lie beyond automation and job displacement.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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