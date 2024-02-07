Stories of missing people found after years often appear in the news, but a recent case where a missing son's mysterious return after two decades in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district has left people shellshocked. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to an NTDV report, an 11-year-old boy who disappeared 22 years ago has returned as an ascetic, seeking alms from his mother.

The video of the person has become viral, as it shows the emotional reunion between the mother and the son. The man can be seen in the traditional attire of an ascetic and is playing a three-stringed musical instrument, Sarangi. He could also be seen singing melancholic tunes while requesting alms from his mother. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the report, the man sings the folk song of King Bharthari, a central character of popular folklore. In that song involving King Bharthari, he describes how Bharthari left a prosperous kingdom to become a monk.

With the youth singing, the video captures the mother weeping.

The report says that Ratipal Singh's son, Pinku, disappeared from their home in Delhi in 2002 at the age of 11 years. He was in disagreement with his father over playing marbles.

When his mother Bhanumati scolded him, he walked out of the house only to visit his mother after two decades. He returned last week to Amethi's Kharauli village. When villagers came to know, they immediately informed his parents who still reside in Delhi.

As the parents arrived, they recognised Pinku from a scar on his body. But after a short reunion, Pinku again left the village and his mother. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Pinku's father alleged that the religious sect that his son belongs to is asking for ₹11 lakh to release him. "I do not have ₹11 in my pocket, how can I pay ₹11 lakh?" NDTV quoted Pinku's father as saying.

However, Pinku clarified that his visit was not driven by family ties, but rather by a religious ritual. He said that aspiring monks must complete a ritual where they receive alms from their mother, which marks their official transition into the monastic life.

