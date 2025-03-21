A viral video showing a Delhi man's emotional reunion with his missing dog has won the heart of the internet. The video of the dog Charlie meeting his owner was shared by one of his friends on Reddit.

The video quickly gained traction with many Reddit users moved by the incident.

Watch the video here:

Man's emotional reunion with missing dog The person who posted the video also narrated how the dog was found. He said that the owner had pasted posters in his locality after which he was contacted by a shopkeeper.

“My friend finally found the doggo. He pasted posters all over the local area. And then a shop owner contacted him and told him who he saw the doggo with,” the post reads.

It was found that a worker had taken the dog to Aligarh. The shop owner discussed the matter with the worker and eventually the dog, Charlie, was reunited with his owner.

“Some worker had taken the doggo to Aligarh. Shop owner knew the worker somehow. After some discussions (maybe some threats) that guy finally revealed where he was with the doggo. My friend travelled overnight and was reunited with him today morning,” the post says.

“Thanks to everyone who helped and prayed. I just can’t help how wholesome this was, so decided to post the video and update you guys,” it adds.

Netizens react to emotional reunion The video quickly went viral and users on Reddit took no time to comment on the post.

“Big shoutout to the shop owner and everyone who helped, this is truly wholesome,” a user said.

“Subah subah dil khush kar diya (Made me happy at the start of the day),” another added.

A third user referred to their own pet and thanked God for the reunion.

“Thank God fur baby was united back with his parents. I can't imagine if same happened to casper,” they said.

“Awwwwww! Nothing better than this feeling,” another user noted.

A person also suggested a genius idea to not lose dogs.