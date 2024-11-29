Delhi man’s request for extra onions prompts flash sale on Swiggy Instamart: ‘We feel your pain’

As onion prices skyrocket in Delhi, a Swiggy customer's unique request to the food delivery app's restaurant partner has gone viral. Moved by the details of his request in which the man asked a restaurant for extra onions because they are “very costly” and he “can't buy” them, Swiggy announced a flash sale for onions on its quick-commerce arm – Swiggy Instamart.

Responding to a Delhi man’s viral request, Swiggy Co-founder and CGO, Phani Kishan took to X to announce onions at ₹39 for all users in NCR through Swiggy Instamart.

It all started when his flatmate took to Reddit to share the screenshots of the Swiggy user who humorously requested extra onions with his food order, saying "Onions bhot costly hai, main nahi kharid sakta" (Onions are very expensive, I can't buy them).

The tweet caught Phani's attention who shared the viral post and wrote, “Was browsing Reddit and came across this post about a Swiggy customer trying to save on the rising price of onions by sweetly asking the restaurant to send some extra onions."

Swiggy Instamart then launched a limited-time 1-hour flash sale on onions, offering the essential kitchen staple at just ₹39.

"We feel your pain man. Just for you, we’re launching a flash sale today! Onions at Rs. 39 in Delhi NCR from 7-8 pm. Stock up,” the Swiggy co-founder said.

Check post here:

The tweet quickly caught the attention of many users. From laughing emojis to hashtags, netizens flooded platforms with their witty takes and shared experiences of struggling with the rising cost of the vegetable.