Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Delhi man's request for extra onions prompts flash sale on Swiggy Instamart: ‘We feel your pain’

Delhi man's request for extra onions prompts flash sale on Swiggy Instamart: ‘We feel your pain’

Livemint

As onion prices rise, a Delhi man's witty request for extra onions on Swiggy gained attention. In response, Swiggy announced a flash sale, offering onions at 39 for one hour in Delhi NCR.

Onion prices rise to over 80 per kg

As onion prices skyrocket in Delhi, a Swiggy customer's unique request to the food delivery app's restaurant partner has gone viral. Moved by the details of his request in which the man asked a restaurant for extra onions because they are “very costly" and he “can't buy" them, Swiggy announced a flash sale for onions on its quick-commerce arm – Swiggy Instamart.

Responding to a Delhi man’s viral request, Swiggy Co-founder and CGO, Phani Kishan took to X to announce onions at 39 for all users in NCR through Swiggy Instamart.

It all started when his flatmate took to Reddit to share the screenshots of the Swiggy user who humorously requested extra onions with his food order, saying "Onions bhot costly hai, main nahi kharid sakta" (Onions are very expensive, I can't buy them).

The tweet caught Phani's attention who shared the viral post and wrote, “Was browsing Reddit and came across this post about a Swiggy customer trying to save on the rising price of onions by sweetly asking the restaurant to send some extra onions."

Swiggy Instamart then launched a limited-time 1-hour flash sale on onions, offering the essential kitchen staple at just 39.

"We feel your pain man. Just for you, we’re launching a flash sale today! Onions at Rs. 39 in Delhi NCR from 7-8 pm. Stock up," the Swiggy co-founder said.

Check post here:

The tweet quickly caught the attention of many users. From laughing emojis to hashtags, netizens flooded platforms with their witty takes and shared experiences of struggling with the rising cost of the vegetable.

Rise in onion prices

Onions have seen a sharp surge in prices. The root vegetable which was once sold for 30 to 40 per kg in metros like Delhi and Mumbai, now cost over 80 per kg.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.