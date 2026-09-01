Delhi Metro employee breaks Guinness record, travels across all stations in 14 hours, 54 minutes

Delhi Metro employee Prafull Singh is the fastest person to travel across all metro stations on the city network, and he now holds a Guinness World Record for it.

Singh completed the expansive transit challenge in 14 hours, 54 minutes, and 36 seconds on May 23, starting his journey at 6 AM from the Raja Nahar Singh station on the Violet Line and finishing at Gurugram's Millennium City Centre station at approximately 9 PM.

The previous record was held by Sujoy Kumar Mitra and Shipra Gupta, who completed the transit in 15 hours, 21 minutes and 4 seconds in June 2023.

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‘Sure of breaking Guinness World Record’ According to The Print, this was not Prafull Singh's first time chasing the record — He previously held the title in 2022, covering 254 stations in 16 hours, 2 minutes, and 17 seconds.

However, this time, he had a better plan and a clearer idea of how to cover the network. As a DMRC operations employee, he was able to leverage his professional familiarity with train timings, routes, and daily operating rules to complete the challenge efficiently.

“I was sure of breaking the Guinness World Record with a significant margin this time,” Singh told The Print. “Last time I was delayed by one and a half hours, because I had taken the wrong route. But this time I was sure.”

‘Opportunity to showcase reach, efficiency of Delhi Metro’ The record, however, is not simply about staying inside a train and travelling around the network.

Under Guinness rules, the train must physically stop at every station for it to count. While deboarding isn't necessary, challengers must capture timestamped photographic proof at each location.

Commenting on the milestone, Singh said the record allowed him to showcase the Delhi Metro's massive scale and emphasise the value of public transit.

“This achievement is much more than a personal record for me,” he said. “Being closely connected with DMRC, it was an opportunity for me to showcase the reach and efficiency of Delhi Metro and encourage greater use of public transport.”

Who is Prafull Singh, other than a DMRC employee? Beyond his work at the DMRC, Prafull Singh is an Ironman triathlete who actively competes in swimming, marathon, and cycling events, according to The Print.