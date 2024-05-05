In a viral video depicting a fight between two passengers in the Delhi metro, the argument seemed to have started when one tried to force the chant “Jai Shree Ram" on the other. However, much of the conversation in the video was unclear.

The person was heard saying, “Go to a temple or mosque to pray. Don't chant slogans here. Padho Likho Aage Badho. (Study, learn, and move forward)."

One user commented, "When BJP Hindu met with Real Hindu."

Another said, "Chad moment, Very well done 👏 Need more guys like him in society."

A user added, “I think no god is deaf, so pray in ur mind with a pure heart, and he Will hear it. No Need for a speaker or any gadget. No gadget was even invented at the time any religious book was written."

A user observed, “Let religious slogans be given in religious places only."

People shared their take in the comment section. “Average frustrated employee," a user said.

“People who shout religious things in public.. no matter what religion they belong to.., they feel like they are imposing their religion onto others. And this is especially prominent these days," added another.

"Look how govt has poisoned people's hearts. Tamasha bana ke rakha hai pure India me, said a user.

Another one wrote, "This is frustrated India. Hard working people in this Nation of corrupt Politicians spreading Hate, now people are done with this Religion.. hats off to him."

