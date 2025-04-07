Delhi Metro: Man enjoys ‘alcohol’ inside train; viral video angers Internet | Watch

A shocking video has emerged from inside the Delhi Metro, showing a man supposedly consuming alcohol and eating an egg, leaving netizens questioning the rules and regulations of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The clip, now gaining massive traction on social media, shows a man wearing a brown t-shirt and beige pants sitting in a standard metro coach. He begins by taking a boiled egg out of his bag and then uses the metro's metal handrail to peel it -leaving a section of internet users in "disgust" over his hygiene practices. The man then presumably consumes alcohol. It is unclear whether he recorded the video intentionally for a reel or if it was captured by another passenger.

The video swiftly went viral, evoking a flurry of reactions. Some users expressed disgust at the man's behavior, while others couldn't help but comment on the sheer audacity and absurdity of the scene.

"Now this is next-level meal planning," joked one user. "DMRC should give him a lifetime ban," wrote another.

While it remains unclear when and on which metro line the incident took place, the DMRC has yet to issue an official statement.

Is it allowed to drink alcohol inside the metro? According to DMRC guidelines, a passenger can carry two sealed bottles of alcohol; however, drinking booze inside metro premises is strictly prohibited.

The DMRC has repeatedly asked passengers to maintain proper decorum while traveling. In case of any unruly behavior, strict action can be taken against them under relevant provisions of the law.