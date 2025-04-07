Delhi Metro: Man enjoys ‘alcohol’ inside train; viral video angers Internet | Watch

A shocking video has emerged from inside the Delhi Metro, showing a man supposedly consuming alcohol and eating an egg, leaving netizens questioning the rules and regulations of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The clip, now gaining massive traction on social media, shows a man wearing a brown t-shirt and beige pants sitting in a standard metro coach. He begins by taking a boiled egg out of his bag and then uses the metro's metal handrail to peel it -leaving a section of internet users in "disgust" over his hygiene practices. The man then presumably consumes alcohol. It is unclear whether he recorded the video intentionally for a reel or if it was captured by another passenger.