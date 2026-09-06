Delhi Metro warns influencers against filming viral phone-sticking reels: ‘Necessary action shall be taken’

A viral social media trend involving mobile phones being attached to the windows of moving Delhi Metro trains has caught the attention of authorities, prompting the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to issue a warning to content creators.

The trend involves creators using mobile phones to record videos through Metro windows, often as part of choreographed or staged reels. As more such clips appeared online, DMRC issued an advisory on Instagram, making it clear that such filming is not permitted on Metro premises.

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The corporation warned that creators caught recording these videos could face action.

DMRC warns creators over Metro reels In its statement, DMRC said it had noticed social media creators attaching their phones to Metro train windows while the trains were moving.

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"The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has noticed that some social media content creators are pasting their mobile phones on the Metro train windows and shooting videos with the moving train," the statement read.

The corporation also highlighted the potential risks associated with the practice.

"This act can cause inconvenience or even Injury to other passengers and can damage the mobile phone devices of the users."

DMRC said it was treating the matter seriously and warned that action could follow if creators continued recording such content.

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"DMRC authorities are viewing this with all seriousness and if any content creator is caught indulging in such a shoot, necessary action shall be taken."

The advisory concluded with a direct instruction to creators: “Therefore, the content creators are hereby directed to not shoot such videos within the Delhi Metro premises.”

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What is the ‘phone sticking’ trend? The format has gained traction after originating overseas and subsequently being replicated by social media creators in India.

In these videos, a phone is attached to the glass of a Metro coach, often with the help of a suction mount, allowing it to record the train and the person outside or inside the frame.

Some versions of the trend are staged to create the impression that a passenger has accidentally left their phone behind as a train departs. A creator may dance or pose on the platform before appearing to run after the departing train.

In other clips, the phone is positioned outside the window while the person remains inside the moving train. Another passenger may hold the device, allowing it to be retrieved after filming.

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One such viral video by a local creator reportedly crossed 135 million views, after which similar clips began appearing at multiple Delhi Metro stations.

Why DMRC has intervened While the videos may be staged, DMRC's advisory focuses on the potential consequences for passengers and devices.

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The corporation has specifically cited the possibility of injury or inconvenience to fellow commuters, as well as damage to the phones being used for filming.

With the trend generating substantial social media attention, DMRC has now asked creators to stop filming such videos within the Metro premises and warned that those who continue could face “necessary action.”

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Delhi Metro warns influencers against filming viral phone-sticking reels: ‘Necessary action shall be taken’