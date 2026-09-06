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Delhi Metro warns influencers against filming viral phone-sticking reels: ‘Necessary action shall be taken’

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has issued a warning to social media creators filming viral videos that involve attaching mobile phones to Metro train windows, saying the practice could cause injuries, inconvenience passengers and damage devices.

Anjali Thakur
Updated6 Sep 2026, 02:35 PM IST
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Delhi metro has issued a warning against dangerous phone-sticking reel trend
Delhi metro has issued a warning against dangerous phone-sticking reel trend
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A viral social media trend involving mobile phones being attached to the windows of moving Delhi Metro trains has caught the attention of authorities, prompting the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to issue a warning to content creators.

The trend involves creators using mobile phones to record videos through Metro windows, often as part of choreographed or staged reels. As more such clips appeared online, DMRC issued an advisory on Instagram, making it clear that such filming is not permitted on Metro premises.

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The corporation warned that creators caught recording these videos could face action.

DMRC warns creators over Metro reels

In its statement, DMRC said it had noticed social media creators attaching their phones to Metro train windows while the trains were moving.

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"The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has noticed that some social media content creators are pasting their mobile phones on the Metro train windows and shooting videos with the moving train," the statement read.

The corporation also highlighted the potential risks associated with the practice.

"This act can cause inconvenience or even Injury to other passengers and can damage the mobile phone devices of the users."

DMRC said it was treating the matter seriously and warned that action could follow if creators continued recording such content.

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"DMRC authorities are viewing this with all seriousness and if any content creator is caught indulging in such a shoot, necessary action shall be taken."

The advisory concluded with a direct instruction to creators: “Therefore, the content creators are hereby directed to not shoot such videos within the Delhi Metro premises.”

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What is the ‘phone sticking’ trend?

The format has gained traction after originating overseas and subsequently being replicated by social media creators in India.

In these videos, a phone is attached to the glass of a Metro coach, often with the help of a suction mount, allowing it to record the train and the person outside or inside the frame.

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Some versions of the trend are staged to create the impression that a passenger has accidentally left their phone behind as a train departs. A creator may dance or pose on the platform before appearing to run after the departing train.

In other clips, the phone is positioned outside the window while the person remains inside the moving train. Another passenger may hold the device, allowing it to be retrieved after filming.

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One such viral video by a local creator reportedly crossed 135 million views, after which similar clips began appearing at multiple Delhi Metro stations.

Why DMRC has intervened

While the videos may be staged, DMRC's advisory focuses on the potential consequences for passengers and devices.

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The corporation has specifically cited the possibility of injury or inconvenience to fellow commuters, as well as damage to the phones being used for filming.

With the trend generating substantial social media attention, DMRC has now asked creators to stop filming such videos within the Metro premises and warned that those who continue could face “necessary action.”

About the Author

Anjali Thakur

Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More

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