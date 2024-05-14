Delhi: Jewel thief steals millions from fellow passenger's carry-on baggage, gets arrested after 200 flights
A 40-year-old jewel thief was arrested for stealing jewelry and cash from fellow passengers' carry-on luggage. He used his deceased brother's identity to book flights and targeted elderly women. His associate helped him sell the stolen goods.
A notorious 40-year-old jewel thief was recently arrested for stealing millions from fellow passengers carry-on bagage. As per the Times of India report, the accused allegedly took about 200 flights in a year and stole jewellery and cash. Not just this, the report also mentioned that with his frequent flights, the accused was able to purchase a hotel in central Delhi's Paharganj area using his "frequent flyer miles."