Zomato slammed for providing 'no support' when delivery partners are left injured, 'They're the reason you earn'

  Zomato slammed for not providing 'emergency support' to the delivery partners.

Livemint
Published11 Aug 2024, 11:07 AM IST
X user alleges Zomato of 'negligence' after delivery man's accident. (Representative Image)
X user alleges Zomato of 'negligence' after delivery man's accident. (Representative Image)

In a recent viral post, Zomato has responded to criticism of its emergency support service.

In a series of posts, she criticized the company's emergency helpline as ineffective and urged Zomato to recognize their riders as workers deserving of support officially. “Any emergency helpline for Zomato riders is a joke. There is

Anjali recounted witnessing an accident in Delhi's Chanakyapuri area where two cars collided with a Zomato rider on an electric scooter, leaving him with a "badly injured" arm. As the cars sped away, some passersby and two other Zomato executives assisted the rider. She stopped to help the unconscious rider and used his phone to call Zomato's helpline, but “no one answered.”

"The other two riders who had stopped by tried to contact the emergency helpline via their phones & surprise, surprise, no one responded again," Anjali wrote.

Moreover, the X user then eventually called the Police Control Room (PCR), and after 10 minutes someone answered, promising to dispatch officers to the accident site.

By that time, however, the delivery agent began receiving customer complaints regarding the food he was supposed to deliver.

Anjali reported that she attempted to call the customers from the rider's phone but received no response. She also sent them a text explaining the situation, but it seems they filed complaints, as shortly thereafter, the Zomato service center started calling the rider and demanding an explanation for the delay.

She furhter noted, “Anyone who studies the gig economy (even if not study it carefully) fully understands that the riders are invisible to the top leaders. Don't be fooled by their celebratory tweets & posts. They brag about giving CPR training to their riders but when their riders are left injured in the middle of the road or face any problems, there is absolutely no support mechanism.”

Zomato replied, “Hi Anjali, we have replied to your concern here and are awaiting details from your end. Please help us with the same via DM so that our team can look into this immediately.”

A user replied, “Delivery boys suffer very badly in these companies. These companies follow revenue models from the West but don't follow labour laws from them. 10 min delivery, quick deliver puts enormous pressure on such riders leading to various accidents.”

At the time of writing, the post has garnered 8.7k likes, 138 comments, and 2.2k reposts.

First Published:11 Aug 2024, 11:07 AM IST
