Delhi Police gives Oscar to best excuse for not wearing helmet; netizens share hilarious 'stories'
Delhi Police gives Oscar to best excuse for not wearing helmet; netizens share hilarious ‘stories’

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Delhi Police's social media blast on helmet excuses garners laughs and attention. Netizens creatively share their own funny reasons for not wearing helmets.

A life-sized Oscar replica statue is shown on the red carpet arrival area on Hollywood Blvd as preparations continue for the 96th Academy Awards Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 9, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake (REUTERS/Mike Blake)Premium
A life-sized Oscar replica statue is shown on the red carpet arrival area on Hollywood Blvd as preparations continue for the 96th Academy Awards Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 9, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Delhi Police has a knack for merging humour with crucial messages. Their latest initiative is a social media blast. It gives the Oscar for Best Story, not for movies but for excuses people give to avoid helmet use.

Delhi Police posted it on social media on March 12, grabbing eyes and sparking giggles. The tag? A cheeky nod to those who dodge safety gear, even for short rides.

“Oscar for Best Story goes to..."Bes yahin tak jaana tha, isliye helmet nahi lagaya.."," says the Instagram post. In addition, Delhi Police wants to know what other excuses people give for not protecting their heads.

“Helmet nahi lagane ke liye aap ne kya story banayi (What tall tale did you tell to skip the helmet)? Tell us in comments," it teased.

This isn't a new trick in Delhi Police’s book. They're known for blending viral trends with serious road safety talks.

It's a mix of light-hearted content and stern warnings. Think of it as edutainment, where laughs lead to lessons.

Netizens share ‘excuses’

As Delhi Police wanted to enlighten itself with more such excuses, netizens shared their two cents.

“Epic dailog - helmet kharidne Ja rha huu (I’m going to buy a helmet)," said one user. “And the best dialogue is “lijiye sir, baaat kar lijiye (Here, speak to this guy)," said another while referring to cases when people try to take so-called influential people on call to avoid fines.

“Sir mai to picha baitha tha (Sir, I was sitting at the back)," posted one user. “Sir hospital ja raha tha, emergency h (Sir, I was going to the hospital. There’s an emergency)," posted another. “Nhi sir aaj pehli bar hi nhi lagaaya (Sir, this is my first time)," came from another.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
