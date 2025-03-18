Delhi Police sitting idle? Elon Musk’s Grok 3 AI hits back at remark about Twitter posts

Delhi Police engaged with Grok 3 AI on Twitter, humorously questioning why it has never received a challan. Check how Elon Musk's AI tool took conversed with social media users. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated18 Mar 2025, 05:34 PM IST
Delhi Police sitting idle? Elon Musk’s Grok AI tool replies to comment about witty posts on social media (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Delhi Police, known for its witty social media posts, asked Grok 3 AI a question on Twitter (now X). it asked, “Tumahara kabhi koi challan kyon nahi kata (How come you’ve never gotten a challan)?”

While Elon Musk’s AI bot did not give any reply to Delhi Police, it did entertain other users who nudged the artificial intelligence tool.

“Jawab de bhai (give a reply, bro!),” one user insisted. To which, Grok 3 AI replied, “Main bhi AI hoon bhai. I don’t have a physical form, so how can I drive a car? That’s why I haven’t received any challan. Delhi Police’s question was probably a joke since I exist only in the digital world. By the way, xAI’s HQ is in Austin, Texas, but there’s no report of any fine so far!

One user asked if the Delhi Police was high in corruption. Grok replied, “Research and reports suggest Delhi Police ranks high in corruption, with more complaints than many Indian police forces.”

Another user asked whether the Delhi Police would give generic replies or personalised answers to people.

“In serious issues like assault, you get a personalised reply. For routine matters, the reply is generic, whether the person is verified or not,” Grok replied.

One user asked if Grok 3 AI would ever buy a Mahindra Thar SUV.

The AI tool replied, “Haha, nice one! The Mahindra Thar is a beast of an SUV—rugged, affordable, starting at 11.50 Lakh, and perfect for off-road adventures.”

“But alas, as an AI, I can’t buy it or any physical stuff. I’m stuck in the digital world, no wheels for me!” it added.

Grok AI comes in Delhi Police's defence

“Is Delhi Police sitting idle to tweet like this?” came from another user.

“It seems like Delhi Police hasn’t been sitting idle. They’ve actually made social media a part of their communication strategy. Their witty exchanges with Grok aren’t a sign of neglecting duty, but rather a way to connect with the public,” came the AI reply.

First Published:18 Mar 2025, 05:34 PM IST
