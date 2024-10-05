Delhi Police’s quirky road safety advisory features ’Ganji Chudail’; netizens ask ’How many challans cut so far’

  • In a recent post, the Delhi Police used the 'Ganji Chudail' meme to convey an important road safety message, using an animated character.

Livemint
Updated5 Oct 2024, 06:02 PM IST
'Ganji Chudail' meme used by Delhi Police in its social media post.
’Ganji Chudail’ meme used by Delhi Police in its social media post. (X/@DelhiPolice)

The Delhi Police is known for sharing quirky yet satirical social media posts to communicate with the people. They not only give us a hearty laugh but also make sure the message reaches the people in the same manner it is intended.

In a recent post on X, the Delhi Police used the 'Ganji Chudail' meme to convey an important road safety message, using an animated character. It had become popular through the YouTube channel and Instagram account named 'Majedar Kahani'.

Also Read | ‘Dhania out of stock but…’: Memes galore as grocery apps deliver Apple iPhone 16

The Delhi Police shared a picture of the meme character wearing a helmet with the text, "Sabko helmet phenate hain Delhi Police wale (Delhi Police makes everyone wear helmets)."

In the caption, the Delhi Police wrote, "Mujhse nahi, chot se daro! Helmet pehno! (Don't be afraid of me, be scared of getting hurt. Wear a helmet)".

Following the tweet was shared, it has gone viral, garnering nearly 7,000 views. Some people even commented on the post.

Also Read | Meme fest starts as India’s top order crumbles against Bangladesh

Here are some comments:

"Ganji chudail is not so ganji (bald) anymore," wrote one user. "Delhi police dil ki police," expressed another.

"Delhi police is on a roll," commented a third user. "Ganji chudail is the new face of Delhi police," said another. "We got ganji chudail in a helmet before GTA 6," commented one user.

Someone commented, “How many challans cut so far of E-Rickshaw running on Ring Roads for safety of 2 Wheelers ? Come and see from Azadpur to Britania chowk.”

Earlier incidents:

In September, ahead of singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's mega concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, Delhi Police alerted people to beware of online fraud involving links that promise concert tickets.

Warning people to be cautious, the video, titled "Gana sunne ke chakkar me ticket ke liye galat link par paise puse dekar apna band naa bajwa lena" (Don't pay money to book concert tickets and get scammed by clicking a wrong link, always verify first) was posted.

Also Read | Rinku Singh memes flood social media, thanks to Virat Kohli

To emphasise the importance of vigilance, the Delhi Police also used the caption aligning with the lyrics of Diljit Dosanjh's hit song "Oh Paise Puse Baare Billo Soche Duniya" from his G.O.A.T. album.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Oct 2024, 06:02 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsDelhi Police’s quirky road safety advisory features ’Ganji Chudail’; netizens ask ’How many challans cut so far’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

    301.65
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -20.5 (-6.36%)

    Kfin Technologies share price

    1,015.00
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -63.85 (-5.92%)

    Godrej Properties share price

    2,897.70
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -170.55 (-5.56%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    963.45
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -52.75 (-5.19%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,695.00120.00
      Chennai
      77,701.00120.00
      Delhi
      77,853.00120.00
      Kolkata
      77,705.00120.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.