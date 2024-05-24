Delhi polls: Going to vote for Lok Sabha elections tomorrow? Celebrate with discounted feasts at THESE restaurants
Delhi polls: Several restaurants and even shopping outlets are providing discounts to people who will cast their votes in the Lok Sabha elections phase 6 in Delhi on Saturday, May 25
Delhi will go to the polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on May 25. Several restaurants and food outlets have offered special discounts for voters who will exercise their franchise on Saturday. Voters can avail up to 25% discounts in hotels around Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, and Delhi Gate.