Delhi will go to the polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on May 25. Several restaurants and food outlets have offered special discounts for voters who will exercise their franchise on Saturday. Voters can avail up to 25% discounts in hotels around Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, and Delhi Gate.

To avail of the benefits, voters must provide proof of their participation by showing their inked mark fingers at these places. Most hotels are offering discounts only for one day. Take a look at the food outlets you can visit to treat yourself to a treat for voting in theLok Sabha Elections 2024.

Discounts on restaurants linked with NRAI

To encourage more and more people to vote, restaurants across the city affiliated with the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) will give a 20 per cent discount to customers dining in after casting their votes, reported PTI referring to a statement released by the Delhi civic body.

Offers at McDonald’s cafes

Voters can avail the benefit of ‘Election Surprise Offer’ at their nearest McDonald’s cafes on May 25. Under the offer, they can enjoy any free beverage or free desert with the purchase of a Chicken/Veg Surprise Burger. They can also order McCafé Beverages with these orders for free on Saturday.

Radisson Blu Hotel

Famous Radisson Blu Hotel in Dwarka area of Najafgarh Zone will offer 50% discount on lunch buffets and 30% discount on dinner buffets for people who will exercise their right to vote in Delhi on Saturday.

Select City Walk Mall

After casting their votes, people can also visit the Select City Walk Mall in Saket to avail discounts at various establishments. According to a PTI report, the management authority has asked various establishments of the mall to offer discounts to eligible voters.

Hotels near Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, and Delhi Gate.

Hotels located around Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk and Delhi Gate are offering discounts of up to 25% on May 25.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!