Delhi's weather has become unbearable, with significant winter chills and dense fog. To add to the woes, parts of the capital city have also been receiving rainfall for the last two days, and IMD has predicted more rain today.

Amid harsh weather conditions, several netizens expressed their frustration and amusement at the unpredictable Delhi weather. Several users also shared videos and photos of foggy winter morning and rain.

Netizens react to Delhi rains An X user shared a humorous reaction on Delhi weather in a post and wrote, “Delhi weather and my future problems” both are unpredictable”

Another user shared their ordeal of adjusting to the harsh weather, “As someone from bombay, adjusting to delhi’s weather is quite tough im already struggling w the cold lol i wonder if it gets worse than this [sic]”

“Delhi weather ke alag hi mood swings chal rhe hain [sic],” read another post.

“Delhi weather has now become like Pune weather in terms of rain! [sic]”

“Delhi literally has 2 min of pleasant weather, then either extreme cold or extreme hot [sic]”

“Delhi weather needs to focus on one thing man [sic]”

Delhi weather today: IMD issues yellow alert for dense fog, rainfall predicted The India Meteorological Department issued a ‘yellow alert’ for dense fog in the Delhi-NCR region for Thursday morning. Dense fog significantly reduced visibility during the morning hours, improved slightly in between and then once again shrouded the city as evening approached.

"Delhi experienced very dense fog on the morning of January 15, with visibility dropping to zero at Safdarjung and IGI Airport from 8:30 am, persisting until 11:30 am," the IMD stated.

The weather department on Wednesday advised caution, saying, “Drivers should use fog lights and exercise extreme care while on the road. Travellers should stay in touch with airlines, railways, and state transport authorities for updates on schedules.”