Delhi rains: Journalists ’party’ at Press Club of India in knee-deep water, netizens react to viral photo

Delhi Rains: Continuous rainfall has wreaked havoc in parts of Delhi causing severe waterlogging, long traffic jams, and excessive flooding in low lying areas. Amid the constant chaos in the national capital due to heavy rainfall, a bunch of journalists were spotted enjoying their drinks with friends at flooded Press Club of India.

The photo of a few journalists enjoying their time at the flooded Press Club of India was shared by Hemant Rajaura, a journalist at Hindustan Times Newspaper. The photo, shared by Rajaura, on X has garnered more than 1,70,500 views and over a thousand likes.

“This is the scene of The Press Club of India in Delhi 5,” wrote Hemant Rajaura while sharing the photo on X.

This is the scene of The press club of India in Delhi 5 pic.twitter.com/ZMNFKJmTfG — Hemant Rajaura (@hemantrajora_) July 31, 2024

In the viral photo shared by Hemant Rajaura, a bunch of men can be seen sitting calmly on their chairs and enjoying drinks as the whole restaurant gets flooded with knee-deep water. In the backdrop, waiters and other people can be seen moving in the flooded restaurant with their trousers rolled up. A few pieces of furniture at the restaurant were piled up to avoid damage due to water.

Several social media users expressed their surprise on the viral photo, whereas many others shared their hilarious reactions on the post.

“This happens when you have too many XUVs outside your building when it's raining,” commented a social media user on X.

“Kya mast log hai jinki party band nahi ho rahi,” read another comment on post.

“Love the enthusiasm of the people partying even when the civic infrastructure in Indian cities are collapsing. If this is the plight of Press Club imagine the plight of rest of Delhi NCR,” wrote another user.

“Fourth bottle”

“Let's call it Boat Club....”

“Hope media covers it and keep on pressing so that next years things are better.”