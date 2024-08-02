Delhi rains: Journalists ’party’ at Press Club of India in knee-deep water, netizens react to viral photo

Delhi rains: Amid heavy downpours in the national capital a viral photo of journalists enjoying drinks at flooded Press Club of India has sparked hilarious reaction on social media

Published2 Aug 2024, 02:15 PM IST
Several social media users have reacted to the viral photo of journalist enjoying drinks in flooded Press Club of India.
Several social media users have reacted to the viral photo of journalist enjoying drinks in flooded Press Club of India.

Delhi Rains: Continuous rainfall has wreaked havoc in parts of Delhi causing severe waterlogging, long traffic jams, and excessive flooding in low lying areas. Amid the constant chaos in the national capital due to heavy rainfall, a bunch of journalists were spotted enjoying their drinks with friends at flooded Press Club of India.

The photo of a few journalists enjoying their time at the flooded Press Club of India was shared by Hemant Rajaura, a journalist at Hindustan Times Newspaper. The photo, shared by Rajaura, on X has garnered more than 1,70,500 views and over a thousand likes.

“This is the scene of The Press Club of India in Delhi 5,” wrote Hemant Rajaura while sharing the photo on X.

In the viral photo shared by Hemant Rajaura, a bunch of men can be seen sitting calmly on their chairs and enjoying drinks as the whole restaurant gets flooded with knee-deep water. In the backdrop, waiters and other people can be seen moving in the flooded restaurant with their trousers rolled up. A few pieces of furniture at the restaurant were piled up to avoid damage due to water.

Several social media users expressed their surprise on the viral photo, whereas many others shared their hilarious reactions on the post.

“This happens when you have too many XUVs outside your building when it's raining,” commented a social media user on X.

“Kya mast log hai jinki party band nahi ho rahi,” read another comment on post.

“Love the enthusiasm of the people partying even when the civic infrastructure in Indian cities are collapsing. If this is the plight of Press Club imagine the plight of rest of Delhi NCR,” wrote another user.

“Fourth bottle”

“Let's call it Boat Club....”

“Hope media covers it and keep on pressing so that next years things are better.”

Delhi rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intermittent rain showers in the city till 5 August. Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall on July 31, which brought relief from humid weather. However, the continuous downpours left several low-lying areas of the national capital completely waterlogged and also resulted in heavy traffic congestion on Wednesday. A mother and her child died after falling into an uncovered Delhi Development Authority (DDA) drain on Wednesday. There were also reports of death due to electrocution in waterlogged areas of the city on Wednesday.

