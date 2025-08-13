Delhi recruiter met with unexpected demand for ‘rain allowance,’ but finds it ‘reasonable’

A Delhi recruiter was met with an unexpected demand from a candidate which also put things into perspective for him. The recruiter shared how during the interview, when the recruiter asked the candidate about his "expectation," his blunt reply was "rain allowance."

Posted on r/indiaworkplace in the subreddit ElectronicStrategy43, the post is titled "Candidate’s weird ask during interview sounds reasonable now."

The applicant brought renewed attention to the ongoing debate about cab aggregators’ high charges during rainy days. “He explained, 'he need extra pay for monsoon months.' I told him there's no such policy, and asked why he is asking for that. He said he uses Ola/Uber to come to office and their fare go rocket high when there's rain or water clogged on roads. He even gave me some alt. — either he needs work from home on rainy days, or he should be allowed to come late,” the post reads.

An astonished interviewer further asked the candidate if he was really "interested" after his queries. The candidate said "yes," while also highlighting the need of “allowance”.

To prove his point, he even asked me if I use Uber/Ola to come to office. I said "yes," and he said I could try calculating my expense and compare it to normally other months. He was respectful throughout though and sounded genuine.

"Well, after the screening, I literally checked my balances. The guy was right — I spent the normal monthly fare within 15 days in July because it rained heavily here. Just this morning, when I booked the ride, it was showing 20 rupees more than double the daily fare, as it rained yesterday night in Delhi/NCR," the post reads.

This is not the first time users have raised concerns about surge pricing during the rainy season. Several frustrated customers, especially in Bengaluru, have recently voiced their dissatisfaction on social media, highlighting exorbitant cab fares — such as ₹415 for a mere 6 km. This has prompted corporate employees to advocate strongly for work-from-home mandates during the monsoon period.

Online Reactions A recruiter’s Reddit post about the issue went viral, sparking a flood of responses. Many users sided with the applicant’s suggestion, arguing that companies should be more accommodating during extreme weather.

“That’s a fair request. If cab fares aren’t reimbursed, at least allow work-from-home during rains,” one user commented.

Another added, “Monsoon fares are far too high. Any kind of reimbursement or flexible work arrangements would be helpful.”

WFH During Extreme Weather? Some even took the argument further, suggesting companies should allow work-from-home during heavy rains and periods of high pollution. “No one wants employees arriving soaked, coughing, and battling poor air quality,” one commenter said.